Jusuf Nurkic Pushes Triple-Double Streak Into Elite Territory

It's been an impressive past three games of the season for Utah Jazz big man Jusuf Nurkic.

Despite the Jazz going 1-2 in their latest three-game stretch, falling victim to a 31-point blowout to the Miami Heat over the weekend for their latest showing, it's turned out to be a pretty positive individual stretch for Nurkic, becoming the first player in franchise history to post a triple-double in three consecutive games.

Not only that. but now by cementing his third triple double in a row, Nurkic is creeping into some elite conversations for centers to have ever posted multiple triple doubles in a row.

He's now one of three centers in the past 50 years to have three or more consecutive triple-doubles, joining Denver Nuggets' three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and Sacramento Kings’ three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis.

Most consecutive games with a triple- double by a center in the last 50 years:



5 - Nikola Jokic

4 - Nikola Jokic

3 - Domantas Sabonis

3 - Jusuf Nurkic pic.twitter.com/9S4hGHU6bo — The Lead (@TheLeadSM) January 25, 2026

During his past three games of the season, Nurkic is averaging 16.7 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 12.0 assists, along with a steal and a block on the defensive end to make for not only his best stretch of games since joining the Utah Jazz, but perhaps one of his best stretches of his decade-plus tenure in the league.

Jusuf Nurkic Finds Third Triple-Double in a Row vs. Heat

Of course, the Jazz didn't see the end result fall in their favor in Miami with Nurkic's stat line of 17-10-12, but it's a testament to just how well head coach Will Hardy has been able to utilize the skillset of his veteran big man; both as a threat to crash the glass, and more importantly, a high-end playmaker in the frontcourt to free up the offense and raise the ceilings of other scorers around him.

Jan 20, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) looks to pass against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

In Miami, that rebounding on Nurkic's behalf didn't amount to much collectively, as the Jazz were dominated in the battle on the glass, 64-34, but he did help allow for a nice performance offensively for a few others around the roster without Lauri Markkanen on the floor–– Brice Sensabaugh with a team-high 22 off the bench, 19 for Keyonte George, and 12 for the rookie Ace Bailey.

As for his head coach Will Hardy, he certainly would've liked a win at home to pair with Nurkic's third-straight triple-double paired with a better outing on the glass, but it's an impressive feat to see put together nonetheless.

“It's a great statistical achievement. We lost by 30," Hardy said of Nurkic's stat line postgame. "While Nurk, I think, is playing really good basketball, we just lost by 30.”

If Nurkic gets two more triple-doubles on the board in his next two showings on the schedule, that'll put him at the top of that aforementioned center leaderboard next to Jokic. With just four more in a Jazz uniform, that ties him atop the franchise history list of all-time triple doubles next to Maravich, who had seven.

His next opportunity to stack up the stat sheet lies at home against the LA Clippers at the start of next week, where he'll certainly be having that triple-double at the back of his mind throughout, and in the process, might just help the Jazz avoid a third straight loss.

