Jazz Reveal Key Update on Keyonte George's Status vs Rockets

It looks like the Utah Jazz won't have Keyonte George back in the mix after all against the Houston Rockets.

According to a new update via the Jazz's injury report, George has been downgraded from questionable to out vs. Houston due to a right ankle sprain.

George had been previously upgraded to questionable heading into the night after being ruled out for the past four games on the Jazz's season, providing some added optimism as to what his outlook to play could hold in Houston.

However, it appears that George still isn't quite ready to make his return to the floor for the Jazz just yet, and will miss at least one more game on the season because of that ankle sprain. George has now missed eight of his last nine games due to ankle injuries.

Keyonte George Ruled Out vs. Rockets

The good news to also come out of the new injury report for the Jazz is that Lauri Markkanen is officially slated to return from his one-game absence due to illness, and should provide a quality spark on the offensive end in a game that Utah will once again have to do without their budding offensive star.

But George being down a tough loss for the Jazz that now adds even more firepower onto their injury report in a challenging matchup against the Rockets.

Reports surfaced earlier in the day that the Jazz would be sidelining Jusuf Nurkic for the season due to a surgical procedure on his nose, now joining Jaren Jackson Jr. and Walker Kessler on the bench with their respective season-ending injuries–– leaving Utah without three of their regulars in their frontcourt rotation.

Now, against the Rockets, the Jazz will have to push forward without two of their starting big men, as well as their regular starting point guard, George, who's been putting together a stellar offensive season during his third year in pro.

In 48 games on the season, George is averaging a career-high 23.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists while shooting 45.8% from the field and 37.5% from three. He currently leads the Jazz in total points on the year and is second on the team in assists.

Jan 20, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) reacts after making a three point basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Thankfully for George, the ankle injury he's currently dealing with doesn't appear to be an issue that will sideline him for the season–– barring any wild changes.

For now, though, it'll leave Will Hardy to make some key rotational decisions against the Rockets. Isaiah Collier now becomes slotted in as the Jazz's starter at the one, who's been putting together eye-catching numbers in the reps he's gotten when George isn't on the floor.

Collier will pair next to Ace Bailey in the backcourt, and will have Markkanen, Cody Williams, and Kyle Filipowski as the most likely five guys to fill out the Jazz's starting lineup on the road in Houston.

Tip-off begins at 7:30 p.m. MT on Monday night in Toyota Center, as both sides will be trying to wipe their slate clean of recent losses on their respective schedules with a win.