Since the Utah Jazz have landed the number-two pick in the draft, there's been tons of chatter revolving around the potential of an eventual trade to come to form in the weeks ahead of their selection to move up to first-overall.

With the obvious connections between projected number-one pick AJ Dybantsa and Utah, connecting the dots has led to many believing that if the Washington Wizards are open for business, the Jazz could swap picks one and two in a minor shift up the board to get their local star prospect.

However, it seems like that option might not as likely based on some recent insider intel.

According to Sarah Todd of Deseret News, the idea of Utah trading the second pick, whether that be moving up to one or down the board, is "highly unlikely."

"I’ll tell you what I actually heard, credibly, from executives across the league and from people inside the Jazz — Utah trading the second pick is highly unlikely," Todd said.

The reason why is pretty simple: the Jazz don't need to force any moves from where they sit on the board. It actually might be the perfect spot to pick.

Why Jazz Are Unlikely to Trade From Pick 2

In reality, any move from the second spot in the draft would be pretty unnecessary for its own reasons.

In a move up the board, the Jazz would be forced to spend extra assets to land what the front office assumes could be a marginally better prospect, which would likely be Dybantsa in this case.

Whether that requires future draft capital, young assets, or both, it's a cost Utah doesn't need to spend, unless they're really convinced that there's a wide gap between the top two prospects.

And in this particular class, that wide gap doesn't seem to really be there. Both Dybantsa and Kansas' Darryn Peterson have long been viewed as the top two prospects in the incoming group of rookies, and in either outcome the Jazz end up with, they're bound to get a talented cornerstone prospect.

Feb 28, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

That's also why a move down from two doesn't make much sense from the Jazz's perspective either.

In a class that's largely defined at the top by a clear one and two, it's hard to imagine Utah moving off of that asset unless they got an unreal package for it.

In all likelihood, any incoming package probably won't meet Utah's requirements that warrant a move out of selecting Peterson of Dybantsa. Perhaps the Jazz land on Cameron Boozer as the best available player at two, and even still, a move down from their current spot wouldn't add up much either.

So in the weeks leading up to this year's draft taking place, the overwhelming assumption remains that the Jazz will stay at number two and pick the best prospect available.

And no matter which direction the top pick goes between this year's batch of top guys, Utah and their roster are certain to be in a stellar position for now and for the foreseeable future, walking out of the first round.

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