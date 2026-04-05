Utah Jazz Face Massive Betting Spread Against OKC Thunder

The Utah Jazz are facing some massively steep odds to come away with a win against the reigning champion OKC Thunder on Sunday.

So much so that they'll be facing their highest betting spread of their 2025-26 season thus far.

According to odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jazz are currently at a spread of +24.5 (+2000 ML) in their road matchup against the Thunder, marking their steepest odds of the year by a sizable margin.

Their second-highest spread came just over a week ago in their road contest against the Denver Nuggets, where they were faced with a spread of +19.5 before ultimately losing by a much more narrow six points.

This time around against the Thunder could be a bit different, though, as the one-seed in the Western Conference against this beaten-up Jazz rotation might just be one of, if not the steepest challenge that Will Hardy has had to coach against all season.

Jazz Facing Several Injuries Against Healthy Thunder

There's a lot of factors playing against the Jazz in this one leading to the spread looking as bleak as it does.

The Jazz are traveling on the road to one of the toughest environments to play in, facing a championship-level team with the MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the other end, who will likely be eager to keep their current four-game win streak to set the tone headed into the postseason later this month.

Utah will also be dealing with several injuries to their starting lineup and overall backcourt depth that will leave their rotation similarly depleted as it's been through the past couple of weeks. All of Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George, and Isaiah Collier will be missing out with their respective issues.

As for the Thunder, they'll be able to throw out a completely healthy rotation themselves. While all three of their key stars— Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams— have all missed time this season with various injuries, all of them will be healthy at home against the shorthanded Jazz.

Jan 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) goes up for a basket between Utah Jazz guard/forward Svi Mykhailiuk (10) and guard Keyonte George (3) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

On one hand, it offers the Jazz's young core led by Ace Bailey, Cody Williams and Brice Sensabaugh a perfect opportunity to go against one of, if not the best, team in the league in one of their final showcases before the regular season comes to a close.

On another, being so lopsided in terms of availability combined with the sheer talent on both ends the Thunder have to offer, it's easy to see how the score could get ugly quickly if the Jazz aren't careful.

Utah has shown just less than two weeks ago against the Nuggets that even when the odds are stacked against them, their youth in the rotation can be feisty enough when given the opportunity to keep the end result close. Hardy will be trying to lead his guys to do the same to avoid a blowout loss on Easter Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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