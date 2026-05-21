Jazz NBA Draft History: How Utah Has Fared Over the Last Decade

The Utah Jazz still sit over a month away until they have to decide on who to select with their number two pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

As to who that talented prospect will be for the Jazz ultimately to land on––whether it be Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, or the local AJ Dybantsa––remains to be seen.

But as we're forced to patiently wait a few more weeks before Utah finally makes their selection later this June, now marks a great time to take a look back at how this team has performed in the draft throughout recent memory, and what their past selections have since developed into.

Let's turn the clock back over the last 10 years to see how well the Jazz's last 11 first-round picks have shaped up to be:

2025

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Ace Bailey looks on after being selected as the fifth pick by the Utah in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Ace Bailey (R1, P5): The Jazz's most recent lottery pick, Bailey is fresh off an All-Rookie season thanks to an impressive second half of the year, averaging over 18 points per game following the All-Star break. He'll be a prime candidate to take a major year-two jump next season.

Walter Clayton Jr. (R1, P18): Clayton had a brief stint in Utah after the Jazz decided to trade up with the Washington Wizards to get him at pick 18 in 2025. He would only play 45 games before being dealt again to the Memphis Grizzlies as a key component in the Jaren Jackson Jr. trade at the deadline.

2024

Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cody Williams poses for photos with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected in the first round by the Utah Jazz in the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Cody Williams (R1, P10): Williams' start with the Jazz wasn't perfect. He had several flaws in his rookie year that led to early questions of where exactly he fit within Utah's rebuild long-term. However, a bounce-back second season with real strides made on both ends of the floor would silence those worries. Instead, he's set up for an exciting year three on the horizon.

Isaiah Collier (R1, P29): One of the more notable draft steals the Jazz have scooped up in the past decade, Collier has grown into a compelling point guard of the future with real playmaking chops. He spent this February starting in nine of 11 games, averaging 17.6 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.3 steals a night.

2023

Jun 22, 2023; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Taylor Hendricks (UCF) is greeted by NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected ninth by the Utah Jazz in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Taylor Hendricks (R1, P9): Hendricks was another piece of the puzzle included in the Jaren Jackson deal at the deadline. He was an exciting part of the Jazz's rebuild for three seasons, but a season-ending leg injury in 2024 kept him from really being able to establish his footing in Utah like expected.

Keyonte George (R1, P16): The biggest highlight of the Jazz's 2023 class, George has since broken out from an intriguing prospect to a true staple for Utah's future endeavors. He averaged career-highs across the board this past season with 23.6 points and 6.1 assists per game, and only seems to keep trending upward.

Brice Sensabaugh (R1, P28): Like Collier, Sensabaugh is another example of an impressive draft steal the Jazz have gotten their hands on throughout this rebuild process. The electric spark plug scorer spent this past season averaging a career-high 14.9 points per game.

2020

Apr 9, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike (20) reacts after a dunk over Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Udoka Azubuike (R1, P27): The Jazz didn't have a first-round pick selected in either 2022 or 2021. Their most recent first-rounder pre-rebuild came all the way back in 2020 when Udoka Azubuike was taken at pick 27. He would ultimately play three years in Utah for 68 total games and left to join the Phoenix Suns for a year in 2023-24.

2018

Jun 21, 2018; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Grayson Allen (Duke) greets NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number twenty-one overall pick to the Utah Jazz in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Grayson Allen (R1, P22): Another former member of the Jazz who spent only a short time in Salt Lake City, Allen only played 38 games with Utah during his rookie year before being sent to Memphis the season prior. However, he's gone on to find a niche as a quality role player, having spent eight years in the league playing over 450 career games.

2017

Jun 22, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Donovan Mitchell (Louisville) is introduced by NBA commissioner Adam Silver as the number thirteen overall pick to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Donovan Mitchell (R1, P13): The Jazz landed Mitchell via their memorable draft trade with the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Trey Lyles. Utah certainly wouldn't think twice about making that move again. He would play five years with the Jazz that eventually led to a playoff appearance in all five, despite never being able to get over the hump of the second round throughout.

Tony Bradley (R1, P28): Another piece of the Jazz's 2017 class alongside Mitchell, Bradley played three years in Utah for a combined 70 games as a reserve big man. He's still in the league today as a tenured veteran, playing with six NBA teams throughout his eight-year career.

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