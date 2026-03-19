The Utah Jazz didn't get quite the most optically appealing result in their final score against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday––a game they dropped by 36 points, 111-147––it still turned out to be a strong night individually for third-year wing Brice Sensabaugh.

In the 37 minutes Sensabaugh played against the Timberwolves, he had his second-highest scoring performance of the season with 41 points on 17-31 shooting from the field, had four three-pointers made, paired with four rebounds, and three assists.

The game made for Sensabaugh's second 40-point performance of the season, being the only other Jazz player besides Lauri Markkanen to accomplish that feat, and continues to bolster his post-All-Star stretch as one of the most productive players around Utah's roster, even without a ton of wins coming their way.

Brice Sensabaugh in Utah’s 111-147 loss to the Timberwolves:



41 PTS

17-31 FG

4-9 3PT

4 REB

3 AST



He joins Lauri Markkanen as the only Jazz players with multiple 40-point games this season 🔥pic.twitter.com/3Ha7oEx4SP — Utah Jazz On SI (@JazzOnSI) March 19, 2026

After Sensabaugh's big game, Jazz head coach Will Hardy spoke about what he's seen from his third-year wing both against the Timberwolves and throughout the season as a whole, making it clear he's more than happy with the development he's seen out of him.

"Yeah, Brice is not making it harder than it needs to be," Hardy said postgame. "I think the best scorers in our league, they take what you give them. They won't take any more dribbles and they need to to get their shots off. If they get clean, catch and shoots, they shoot those."

"Brice expects every shot to go in, and that's just not how it works. So, I think he's done a good job of maintaining really calm body language through missed shots. Tonight... we had a few moments of reactions to some turnovers, which I think we can continue to clean up. But, Brice has grown so much since we drafted him."

"Like, he is somebody that I and we are very proud of, because of the work that he's put in. He's gone through a variety of roles with our team, and he's just stayed the course and worked really hard. He deserves to play this well. He's a big part of our locker room. I really enjoy coaching Brice every day. He carries himself with a lot of class."

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy after Brice Sensabaugh's second 40-point game of the season:



🗣️"Brice has grown so much since we drafted him... He deserves to play this well."



"I really enjoy coaching Brice every day. He carries himself with a lot of class." pic.twitter.com/Z2vE25eSE7 — Utah Jazz On SI (@JazzOnSI) March 19, 2026

Utah Jazz, Will Hardy Pleased With Brice Sensabaugh

Sensabaugh is still prone to a streaky shooting night here or there, as is every budding, young scorer in the NBA. But games like this one really show the third-year wing's potential as a key part of the Jazz's future for the next several years.

Sensabaugh is averaging career-high scoring and shooting percentages throughout this season. Now, he has over half as many 20-plus point games past the All-Star break as he had for his prior 55 games on the season, and as a result, has assuredly captured the attention of his head coach watching from the sidelines in the process.

Mar 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) shoots the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

His ceiling on future Jazz rosters will rely on just how he impacts the game outside of his scoring asset that everyone is well aware that he has. The more he can expand his versatility on both ends of the floor, the more trust Hardy and Utah's staff will be to hand him a larger and larger role in the rotation outside of being seen as just a spark plug scorer off the bench.

But with 13 games left on the Jazz's schedule across the next month and what could be a chance to start with a major role in the majority of games left, he's got the perfect time to refine those traits ahead of what could be his most pivotal year yet in his fourth campaign in Utah come next season.