The Utah Jazz and Philadelphia 76ers are on tap to face off for their second matchup of the 2025-26 season, and the Jazz have a few key injuries to take note of heading into the contest.

Here's a look at the Jazz's injury report rolling into Wednesday night:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - Jaren Jackson Jr. (left knee; injury recovery)



OUT - Walker Kessler (left shoulder; injury recovery)



OUT - Lauri Markkanen (right hip; impingement)



OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (nose; injury recovery)



OUT - Vince Williams Jr. (left knee)

No real surprises across the board for the Jazz, as their only absences will be those that have already been ruled out with their respective long-term injuries.

The only name who won't be officially done for the 2025-26 season listed on the Jazz's injury report is Lauri Markkanen, who is sidelined for at least the next week as he continues to recover from his right hip impingement suffered in team practice last week, and will take a big hit to Utah's offense against Philly.

That absence could effectively lead to another big night of scoring from Keyonte George, who comes off a 36-point performance against the Denver Nuggets in the Jazz's last game, and now appears more than healthy returning from his ankle sprain that restricted his availability coming out of the All-Star break.

Considering he'll be Utah's de facto number one scoring option once again, expect Will Hardy to draw up a ton of looks for his budding star point guard to get some good shots.

Feb 12, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) warms up before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

One name on the Jazz's injury report who has been elevated from being out last game: Kevin Love, who was sidelined against the Nuggets due to rest, and left Utah's frontcourt a bit further diminished, but will now get a chance to lace up on the road against the 76ers.

When Love has played this season, he's appeared in 33 games at around 17 minutes a night, averaging 6.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 39.6% from the field.

76ers Injury to Monitor: VJ Edgecombe

While the 76ers have yet to release their injury report freshly out of a back-to-back, one name to keep an eye on headed into the night will be rookie standout VJ Edgecombe.

Edgecombe wound up leaving the game early in the 76ers' latest loss vs. the San Antonio Spurs after a hard fall, didn't return, and could have his status in question against the Jazz on a quick turnaround at home.

If Edgecombe is indeed sidelined against the Jazz, it'll be a big hit to the 76ers' backcourt, as the rookie has stood out as one of their most impactful players on the floor all season long.

In 57 games, Edgecombe has averaged 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting 42.1% from the floor and 36.1% from three.

Tip-off between the Jazz and 76ers lies at 5:30 p.m. MT on the road in Wells Fargo Center, as Utah will be eyeing what could be their seventh loss in a row.