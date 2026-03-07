The Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks are set to face off for their first of two matchups throughout the month of March, and each side has at least a couple of injury absences to take note of rolling into their weekend contest.

Here's the full injury report from the Jazz and Bucks before tonight's action in Milwaukee:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - Isaiah Collier (personal reasons)



OUT - Jaren Jackson Jr. (left knee)



OUT - Walker Kessler (left shoulder)



OUT - Lauri Markkanen (right hip; impingement)



OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (nose)



OUT - Vince Williams Jr. (left knee)

It's a relatively similar outlook for the Jazz from what they've seen throughout their past few games; down their entire projected starting frontcourt for next year, along with other veterans Jusuf Nurkic and Vince Williams, who will be out with their respective season-ending injuries.

Another name on the Jazz who will be sidelined against the Bucks: second-year guard Isaiah Collier, who will be out for personal reasons, and put a pause on his recent stretch of productive games coming out of the All-Star break.

Since the All-Star break, the Jazz have a record of just 1-6, but Collier has shone throughout by averaging 18.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 48.9% from the field. It also came with his career-high in points against the Wizards with 27 and 11 assists for what would be an eventual victory for Utah––their first since beating the Sacramento Kings on February 11th.

Mar 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (8) reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

As a result of Collier being out, you can expect a big night ahead for third-year Jazz guard Keyonte George, who's not only the number one scoring option in Utah's rotation without Lauri Markkanen in the mix, but will also be holding a good chunk of the minutes at point guard without Collier in the lineup to back him up.

George hasn't skipped a beat since returning from his ankle injury coming out of the All-Star break, putting up a 36-point and 30-point performance in his first two games back on the floor, and will now have a couple of days’ rest at his disposal headed into Milwaukee after sitting out against the Washington Wizards.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

OUT - Kevin Porter Jr. (right knee swelling)



OUT - Taurean Prince (neck surgery)

The Bucks don't have any shocking injuries of note, with just two of their rotational players, Kevin Porter Jr. and Taurean Prince, out with their respective injuries.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had recently been out for multiple weeks with a calf strain, is active and ready to go against Utah. Throughout the 32 games he's played for Milwaukee this season, he's averaging 27.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists.

He'll now be trying to push the Bucks forward in their efforts to try and make the Play-In in the Eastern Conference, while the Jazz will have an opportunity to either log their second-straight win or strengthen their odds for this summer's lottery just a tad more.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Bucks lands at 5 p.m. MT in Fiserv Forum.