The Utah Jazz are set to face off against the Toronto Raptors to kick off their new week for their second of two meetings across this season, where the Jazz in particular have ruled out a total of seven names on their injury report.

Here's what the injury landscape looks like for the Jazz and Raptors rolling into the night:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - Isaiah Collier (hamstring)



OUT - Keyonte George (hamstring)



OUT - Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee)



OUT - Walker Kessler (shoulder)



OUT - Lauri Markkanen (hip)



OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (nose)



OUT - Blake Hinson (two-way)



QUESTIONABLE - Cody Williams (shoulder)

It's much of the same from what the Jazz have been dealing with across the past couple of weeks.

Keyonte George and Lauri Markkanen still remain out with their minor injuries that they've suffered past the All-Star break, and Walker Kessler, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Jusuf Nurkic remain out for the year with their respective season-ending injuries.

However, the two names that stick out on this injury report against the Raptors in particular are their two first round picks from the 2024 NBA Draft; Isaiah Collier who's out with a hamstring injury, while Cody Williams is the latest to be among those listed with a shoulder issue.

For Collier, it's set to be a third-straight game that he's been out due to what's been labeled hamstring soreness, and thus leave the Jazz without both their starting and second-string point guard for the night.

That could lead to either two-way signee Elijah Harkless getting a starting nod for a second straight game following his elevation against the Philadelphia 76ers, or that spot could go to 10-day signing Kennedy Chandler, who played 35 minutes in that same game for a career-high 19 points in his team debut.

Mar 21, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Kennedy Chandler (0) warms up before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

As for Williams, he's been downgraded to questionable for the action due to shoulder soreness; something that could leave him still able to go before tip-off, but remains to be seen based on how he feels before gametime.

The second-year forward has been on a hot streak as of late. In his past five games, he's averaged an impressive 19.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists, shooting 50.0% from the field throughout.

If Williams is out of the mix, it'll leave their frontcourt a bit more shorthanded from what they've been used to across the past couple of weeks, and might lead to even more minutes for guys like 10-day signee Bez Mbeng and two-way big man Oscar Tshiebwe to fill those minutes.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

OUT - Immanuel Quickley (foot)



OUT - Jakob Poeltl (rest)



QUESTIONABLE - Collin Murray-Boyles (illness)

When it comes to the Raptors, they'll be without a couple of guys on their roster, Immanuel Quickley who's slated to miss out due to a foot injury, while Jakob Poeltl won't be playing for Toronto's second leg of a back-to-back following their previous battle against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

Collin Murray-Boyles, on the other hand, has been upgraded to questionable against the Jazz with an illness after previously being out against the Nuggets over the weekend.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Raptors lands at 9 p.m. MT in the Delta Center, where Toronto will have their chance at a 2-0 series sweep over Utah depending on the results.