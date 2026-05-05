Utah Jazz Beat Out Another Suitor in Jaren Jackson Jr. Trade

It appears the Utah Jazz weren't alone in their pursuit for Jaren Jackson Jr. leading up to the trade deadline earlier this year.

According to recent reports, at least one other team was in the mix for Jackson Jr. along with the Jazz–– and that was the Toronto Raptors.

Per NBA insider Michael Grange of Sportsnet, the Raptors were among the suitors in play to land Jackson Jr. before the Jazz had made their respective push to ship out three first round picks and four players to acquire him.

"Leading up to trade deadline in February, the Raptors were working hard to try and make a deal that would land them Jaren Jackson Jr. from the Memphis Grizzlies before he was ultimately traded to the Utah Jazz in a package that included three first round picks, according to multiple league sources," Grange wrote.

Raptors Joined Jazz in the Race for Jaren Jackson Jr.

Knowing that Jackson Jr. was one of the star Grizzlies on the block, seeing multiple teams outside of the Jazz taking interest in him isn't much of a shock. He's one of the best defensive bigs in the game when healthy, and has been a part of some strong, playoff-level Memphis cores in the process.

The Raptors, though, might've been a team that rivaled the Jazz in their efforts to bring in a former Defensive Player of the Year to their squad. At least with their set of young pieces and big contracts, they very well could’ve had the right pieces to get a deal done.

But those talks from the Raptors would come to a halt in the end, for what Grange notes as a wrinkle surrounding Jakob Poeltl and his four-year, $100-plus million contract.

Instead, it would be the Jazz making the statement deal to go and land him, consisting of Taylor Hendricks, Walter Clayton, Kyle Anderson, Georges Niang, and three first-rounders––two of which are scheduled for the 2027 offseason.

Feb 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (20) looks on against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Was it a steep price to pay? No doubt. And in doing so, there's even a chance that the Jazz had to sweeten up their package a bit behind the scenes from their original deal to beat out suitors like the Raptors and their efforts. That's just the nature of the business.

But Jackson Jr. fills exactly the type of piece in the frontcourt that the Jazz have been coveting for some time: a versatile, multi-positional defender who has the offensive skillset to be a connecting piece who can space the floor, enough to get around 15-20 points a night.

At the four in-between Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler, that's a frontcourt that poses a real threat on both ends of the floor. And especially when paired with this budding duo of Keyonte George and Ace Bailey, he was an easy name to pursue in terms of a big splash to take their next steps.

For the Raptors, Jackson's fit in the North ends up as a bit of a "what-if" scenario. As for the Jazz, though, they'll be hoping to reap the rewards from winning those sweepstakes as soon as next season, and could lead to their first playoff berth since the 2022 season, if all goes well.

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