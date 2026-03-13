Utah Jazz Projected Starting Five Without Keyonte George, Markkanen

The Utah Jazz just got hit with another injury to their starting five for the next couple of weeks, as third-year breakout guard Keyonte George has suffered a right hamstring injury.

That leaves the Jazz's starting lineup without four of their five projected starters headed into next season, joining Lauri Markkanen (hip), Jaren Jackson (knee), and Walker Kessler (shoulder) on the sidelines for at least the next seven games, and potentially more, depending on just how quickly George is slotted back into the rotation.

With that in mind, the Jazz's starting lineup will be looking a bit different in the next handful of games of the regular season. It'll open the door for multiple young players to get involved with more opportunity, and also might not lead to many wins on the board to come with it.

Here's a look at how that Jazz starting five could pan out as George is now forced out of the lineup:

Utah Jazz's Projected Starting Five (as of Mar. 13)

PG: Isaiah Collier

Isaiah Collier will be the obvious candidate elevated to the Jazz's starting point guard spot now that George is set to be out for some time. And for the time that Collier has had to fill in as Utah's primary ball handler, he's panned out to be pretty successful in that role.

Collier has started 16 games throughout his second year in Utah, averaging 15.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in those opportunities.

SG: Brice Sensabaugh

Brice Sensabaugh has found his way into the Jazz's starting five for the past two games as veteran John Konchar has been out with a calf injury, and will likely see that trend continue for as long as Collier is starting at the one.

Will Hardy has praised the fit between Sensabaugh and Collier on the floor at the same time in the second unit due to their combination of facilitating and shot-making. Now that both have a chance to shine with more minutes, expect the Jazz to lean into those two further for what can be a potent duo offensively.

SF: Ace Bailey

This point in the season could really be when Ace Bailey starts to shine. He has all four other starters around him sidelined with their respective injuries, and has a pass-first-minded guard running the offense at the one that can get the ball in his hands.

For as long as he's healthy, the Jazz don't have much incentive to not draw up at least 15 shots a game for their top-five pick, and that could be exactly the plan for Will Hardy moving forward.

Mar 11, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Ace Bailey (19) looks to pass around New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Since moving past the All-Star break, the Jazz have made a clear effort to get Bailey much more involved offensively. He's averaging 16.9 points on 15.4 attempts from the field per game in those nine games played. Expect to see even more of that now that he's currently one of the top two best scoring options that are still healthy on the roster.

PF: Cody Williams

Cody Williams has seen his place virtually cemented into the Jazz's starting five since moving past the All-Star break, as he hasn't come off the bench for a single game since February 11th. He's scored in double figures throughout his last four games, and has begun to showcase a unique uptick in aggressiveness on both ends of the floor.

After a rocky start to his career and a brutal rookie season, Williams has turned things around in a big way in year two to become a much more appealing rotation piece for the future. He'll have even more opportunities to showcase that throughout the games that remain in the regular season.

C: Kyle Filipowski

The Jazz are heavily depleted when it comes to size in their frontcourt, leaving Kyle Filipowski, Kevin Love, and Oscar Tshiebwe as the three primary centers to round out Utah's rotation moving past the All-Star break.

Filipowski, like Williams, has also scored in double figures throughout his last four games, and has started to see a bigger piece of the pie offensively as the Jazz have seen more and more contributors sidelined for significant time. That trend now continues with the multi-week absence of George.