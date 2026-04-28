Utah Jazz Are Near-Impossible Spot for Kevin Durant Amid Trade Buzz

The Utah Jazz, with an executive like Danny Ainge in the front office, can't be counted out of really any trade rumor around the league given his extensive history in the league.

But with the lingering trade buzz that's surrounding Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant––some chatter that's even linked the Jazz––there doesn't seem to be much of a pathway to make that marriage happen.

Kevin Durant Trade Buzz? Don't Mention the Jazz...

The initial trade link of Durant comes from Michael Pena of The Ringer, who in a breakdown of the turbulent situation between the future Hall of Famer and the Houston Rockets, mentioned a bunch of teams (including the Jazz) that could be of interest in a trade that makes him a "stepping stone" of sorts for Houston:

The Rockets could use Kevin Durant as a “stepping stone” and trade him this summer, per @MichaelVPina



“The Heat, Timberwolves, Blazers, Mavericks, Pistons, Knicks, Raptors, Hawks, Magic, Lakers, Nuggets, Hornets, Bulls, Wizards, Warriors, Pacers, Jazz, Sixers, Celtics,… pic.twitter.com/vokx8pbZyC — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) April 27, 2026

22 of 29 teams having reported interest in a deal feel short for: "this player would have a lot of interest if he were on the trade block," instead of any reported intel from the Jazz having significant interest in Durant.

But even if there hypothetically were interest stemming from Utah in Durant, seeing any pathway to a deal looks borderline impossible, simply because of what revolves around his financial situation.

Durant is currently due $43 million for the 2026-27 season with a player option the following offseason–– making up for 26.1% of the Rockets' cap space, and a monetary figure the Jazz are unlikely to be able to afford with over $45 million due for both Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. themselves.

Apr 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) handles the ball against Utah Jazz center Oscar Tshiebwe (34) during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Without the acquisition of Jackson at the trade deadline back in February, Utah might have the route to open up the money for such a move, but his hefty contract on the books limits that overall flexibility in a big way.

The Jazz will also have to factor in the upcoming contract due for Walker Kessler in free agency, which is one of, if not their biggest priority, facing them on their summer to-do list.

Kessler's Bird Rights and restricted status allow Utah to go over the cap to re-sign him while matching any offer sheet he accepts. But that doesn't mean the money (or real desire) will be there for an acquisition like Durant to be in the cards.

Instead, the Jazz appear focused on developing their internal talent at the top with Kessler, Keyonte George, and Ace Bailey, and watching the pairing of Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. unfold in the frontcourt, rather than pursue a splashy veteran like Durant to fit into the puzzle, who would be a bit of an overlapping skillset with both Markkanen and Bailey anyways.

Sure, it might be fun to imagine a pairing the offensive prowess of Durant with this budding Jazz core, but the logistics for an acquisition don't appear to be there––as a fit both on the floor or on the books––leaving this rumor as just offseason smoke more than anything.

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