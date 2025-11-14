Utah Jazz’s Kevin Love Hints at Playing Beyond This Season

It looks like Kevin Love could have a bit more in the tank for his NBA playing days beyond just this season with the Utah Jazz.

Love is currently in his 18th career season in the league, going on his first as a part of the Jazz following an offseason trade that brought him into town from the Miami Heat. For any 37 year-old in the league, the talk of retirement is bound to come up every now and then, but for Love, he's seemingly going strong in Salt Lake City, and wants to keep it up for as long as he can.

"I love it," Love said of his 18th season in Utah, via Fox News Digital. "And I think that this is a whole different challenge being here. I keep using the term ‘pay it forward’ to the young guys, but it's gratifying for me to show up every day, and I actually feel very good."

"Thirty years of organized basketball, my knees might tell me different, but I actually feel really good."

Kevin Love Feeling Fresh in Year 18

Nov 2, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kevin Love (42) handles the ball against Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Love has started his year off already elevated into a notable role within the Jazz's rotation— now emerging as Utah's primary backup big man in the midst of Walker Kessler's season-ending injury— and has found his role in the frontcourt in just over 13 minutes a night when he plays.

In his initial six games on the year so far, Love has averaged 4.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 35.7% from the field. Still a nice rebounder and playmaker at his age, and with his veteran insight and experience, he proves to be extremely valuable in a young Jazz locker room.

Love, admittedly, isn't one to play heavy minutes on a nightly basis, but when and where he can contribute on and off the floor, he's valuing the opportunity.

"I'm not an 82-game guy anymore, but I like to go out there and put my best foot forward, and I love to play the game. Sometimes the business as we're speaking about can be little — you get traded or contracts come into play."

"There's definitely a lot there that is both good and bad, but I love it. The NBA's been very good to me, so I want to stick around as long as I can."

After discussion lingered this offseason of whether Love would even suit up for the Jazz at all, it seems the 18-year veteran has found himself pretty comfortable in his new situation, now helping guide along the way for this Jazz rebuild, and more than willing to do so.

