Ace Bailey Continues to Show Promise in Jazz Loss vs. Hawks

While the Utah Jazz couldn't come away with a victory in the Delta Center against the Atlanta Hawks for their eighth loss on the year, the night turned out to be another impressive one for fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey.

In fact, it was another career-high performance from the Jazz rookie in the game immediately following the first 20-point game of his career.

Ace Bailey Drops Second-Straight 20-Point Game

During the 32 minutes Bailey played, his shot was coming together in a big way––scoring 21 points on eight makes within 13 attempts from the field and four makes from three, paired with five rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Undoubtedly, one of the best performances of his short career thus far, and pairs nicely next to Lauri Markkanen's 40-piece.

Nov 13, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) and guard Ace Bailey (19) react to a play against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

It continues the recent trend of Bailey filling up the stat sheet since being named a starter three games ago. In the time that he's been a member of Utah's starting five, he's been averaging 17.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on a notably efficient 54.3% from the field.

While a slower-than-expected start to the season for Bailey, his scoring prowess has begun to shine through in a major way.

Ace Bailey is the youngest player ever to have 20+ PTS & 4+ 3PM in consecutive games. 🤩



STAR!#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Q0pK1F4zOM — SleeperJazz (@SleeperJazz) November 14, 2025

He's proven to be a versatile scorer as a cutter, a threat in the mid-range, and as of late, has had his shot falling from outside––making for a strong complement next to Markkanen on the wing, and likely someone who's bound to get even better as the season moves forward, considering he's only just past the age of 19.

Will Hardy Sees Room for Improvement in Ace Bailey's Conditioning

On the defensive end, Bailey's shown to have nice upside as well, factoring in his standout length and athleticism at 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot wingspan, and someone with the physicals to matchup up against multiple positions.

Conditioning-wise, head coach Will Hardy made mention after facing the Hawks that he still sees room for improvement. Nothing that's been an issue as of late, but of course, something that could improve his overall impact on both ends of the floor.

"I think Ace can be in better shape. I think we're being pretty intentional about the amount of time he's on the court. That's also because... with a young player, you're trying to accomplish the feeling of, like, success. Like, 'Hey, I just played a good five and a half minutes, you come out, and you get a drink, you go back,' like, you don't wait until it goes bad every time, and then sub them out.

"That's a weird psychological thing to do to the young guys. Like, every time I sit down, I'm like, wow, I just did something weird and bad. So, yeah, his conditioning's still improving, but I haven't noticed it being an issue lately."

There are always routes for young players to get better, and Bailey is no exception. Yet, in his initial reps as a pro, and especially as a starter, there are tons of reasons for optimism for what lies ahead this year and further.

