Lauri Markkanen Shouts Out Unsung Hero of Utah Jazz’s Season

There's one player in the Utah Jazz's rotation that's gone a bit under-the-radar amidst some of the other big names around him. That's veteran guard Svi Mykhailiuk, who, through the team's first 11 games on the year, has been a pretty impactful starter on a nightly basis.

During his initial sample size on the season, Mykhailiuk has put up some career numbers, averaging 10.3 points 2.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 50% shooting from the field, and one of only three Jazz players to have started every game on the year thus far.

The expectations surrounding Mykhailiuk entering the year weren't exactly super high. But in the reps that have come his way, he's delivered. And that impact hasn't gone unnoticed from Lauri Markkanen, who had some strong praise to hand over after his 20-point game vs. the Indiana Pacers.

"[Svi] plays really hard. Tries on defense. He rebounds," Markkanen said of Mykhailiuk. " Obviously, his ability to shoot the ball is just getting everybody else space as well."

Is Svi Mykhailiuk the Utah Jazz's Unsung Hero?

Nov 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Svi Mykhailiuk (10) passes the ball defended by Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Mykhailiuk doesn't quite have the same shine as the Jazz's budding young talent in the building, but the presence he brings to the Jazz's lineup as a floor spacer and someone who gives unquestioned effort, he's a quality rotation piece to have in the mix, and a player that can make the jobs of those around him, like Markkanen, much easier.

He's shooting just over 37% from three on a career-high 5.8 attempts per game, which for opposing defenses is a scoring threat they have to be aware of at all times.

Will Hardy and Lauri Markkanen talk Svi Mykhailiuk pic.twitter.com/RSkhN1fxJP — JP Chunga (@JP_Chunga) November 12, 2025

Mykhailiuk already had two 20-plus performances through 11 games, including a career-high against his former team in the Detroit Pistons, proving that if teams aren't keyed in on him, he can do some serious damage.

"They have to respect his shot," Markkanen continued. "And there's nights that he shoots really well, and there's nights, it's tougher."

"But, like, all of his looks are contested. He doesn't get too many open looks, but just the way he plays unselfish basketball on both ends of the floor. He puts his body on the line on defense. We try to look for him and often."

Mykhailiuk is the perfect plug-and-play two-guard that, so far, has made his value apparent for the Jazz and Markkanen, through both his consistency on the floor and his unselfish, team-focused play style. He's an underrated asset to have, but as seen early on, can make a massive impact in the right role on the right night.

