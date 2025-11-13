Will Hardy Gives Credit to One Underrated Part of Ace Bailey's Game

The Utah Jazz have begun to see some really positive signs out of their fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey in the past couple of games.

Since elevating to the starting lineup, Bailey has found his groove on the offensive end after scoring a career-high 20 points vs. the Indiana Pacers, been shooting the ball more efficiently, and in turn. proving exactly why the Jazz opted to take a shot on him in the top-five of this summer's draft.

But in that stretch of games there's one underrated aspect of Bailey's game that's also managed to come along nicely in the eyes of Jazz head coach Will Hardy, and it's actually not on the offensive side of the ball at all. Rather, it's his defense that's seemingly improved.

"I think, overall, his positioning and understanding of the team concepts continues to improve," Hardy said of Bailey's defense. "And Ace is big. Like, he's long, and I think he's starting to understand more and more how to use his length."

Can Ace Bailey Become a Standout Defender?

Nov 10, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) drives against Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) during the second half at Delta Center.

While Bailey's calling card entering the league centered upon what he brings to the table offensively, with a 6-foot-9, lengthy frame that can play multiple positions, the Jazz rookie has the chance to be an impactful, two-way force with the right development.

Hardy's started to see those initial signs already, most notably in his last couple of showings since being named to the starting five.

"I hope I don't regret saying it's been a couple days since, he's gotten caught on, like, a sweep through, or fouling a jump shooter; all those things that are kind of tricks of the trade in the NBA. So I think he's picking up all those little things," Hardy continued.

"But ultimately, right now, his athleticism and his length are his advantages, trying to keep people from getting into his body. And I think he's doing a better job every day."

Of course, there's tons of work ahead of Bailey for him to elevate to a consistent, quality NBA defender. Some of that prowess simply comes through in-game experience at the next level, while other aspects will be developed in due time as he upgrades physically to keep up with bigger, more powerful wings.

But so far, through a short, initial sample size, Bailey has shown some good signs on the defensive end for what's ahead. And if he can find his way into becoming anywhere as impactful defensively as he projects to be on the offensive, Utah's selection at number five will keep looking better and better in due time.

