It looks like the Utah Jazz will have their typical starting five healthy and ready to go for their road matchup against the defending champion OKC Thunder.

According to a recent injury report update from the Jazz, rookie forward Ace Bailey has been upgraded to active for their upcoming game against the Thunder after having missed the last four games with a hip flexor strain.

Jazz Injury Report:



*AVAILABLE - Ace Bailey (left hip flexor; strain) https://t.co/p2r1czU4co — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 7, 2026

Heading into the night, Bailey was deemed questionable due to the lingering hip injury that has forced him out for the past week-plus, but based on the new intel, it appears the Jazz will be upgrading their rookie for their final game of a four-game road trip, likely facing their toughest task yet in OKC.

For the Jazz, it'll be the first time their entire starting lineup is on the floor since December 26th when Bailey initially went down with his hip injury vs. the Detroit Pistons.

Ace Bailey Rejoining Jazz Lineup vs. Thunder

Bailey, while he hasn't quite broken out onto the scene like some of the other members of his rookie class, has put together a solid first year of production in his own right as he continues to hone into his role in the pros.

During his 30 games on the floor for the Jazz this year, Utah's top-five pick has averaged 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 43.8% from the field and 35.7% from three in just under 24 minutes a game. He's currently one of four players on the roster scoring in double figures, and among 11 rookies scoring 10 points per game or more through the first 10 weeks of the regular season.

Nov 21, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) warms up before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Now, after a brief pause to his first year, Bailey is back, now against the Thunder for the third time of his rookie campaign. In both of his previous appearances, the Jazz wing scored 13 points and 15 points, shooting a collective 47.3% from the field despite Utah coming up short in each of those contests.

Even with Bailey returning, though, Jazz won't be without absences in their rotation against the Thunder, as they'll still be without their backup big man, Kevin Love, who will be out due to rest. That leaves a bigger role in the frontcourt for both Kyle Filipowski and Taylor Hendricks further down the bench, who will be bound to take ahold of a few of the minutes left from their 18-year veteran.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Thunder lands at 6 p.m. MT in Paycom Center, with Utah hoping to avoid a brutal five-game losing skid before returning home for a quick back-to-back turnaround vs. the Dallas Mavericks.

