The Utah Jazz have made an interesting shake-up to their starting five headed into the last game of their three-game Eastern Conference road trip against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Per an announcement from the Jazz, Oscar Tshiebwe will be making his first start of the season as Utah's starting center.

Tshiebwe, one of the Jazz's three two-way signees, will fill out the the frontcourt next to Kyle Filipowski and Cody Williams, along with Ace Bailey and Keyonte George rounding out the backcourt.

It's an interesting decision from Jazz head coach Will Hardy that we'll likely learn more about in due time, but effectively gives the team a bit more size and rebounding upside in their frontcourt that wouldn't otherwise be present without Tshiebwe.

The obvious skillset that Tshiebwe brings to the table is his outstanding rebounding ability; something that's been his calling card dating back to his time with Kentucky, and has since translated over since being in the league.

So far this year, Tshiebwe is averaging just over 10 minutes a game to average 3.3 points and 3.9 rebounds in those eight showings.

Those numbers don't quite jump off the page. But per 36 minutes this season, Tshiebwe is averaging 10.9 points and 13.0 rebounds per game, also shooting an efficient 68.4% from the field. His best might've game came against the Denver Nuggets earlier in the week, where he had 18 minutes to log eight points, eight rebounds, and a block.

He's proven he could be worthy of a bit more playing time in the final few weeks of the year, especially when factoring in the team's multiple injuries in the frontcourt.

That rebounding also comes as something that the Jazz could really utilize, as shown within their recent sample size of games. They've lost the rebound battle in five of their last six regular-season outings, which doesn't come as too surprising when multiple key players in their frontcourt have since been sidelined with injuries.

Therefore, Hardy is elevating Tshiebwe to start against a Bucks front line led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, where extra rebounding upside will likely be necessary against one of the best rebounders in the NBA on the other side.

As a result of Tshiebwe starting, it moves John Konchar to the second unit, adds a bit more size into the Jazz's frontcourt, and also gives the two-way signee a bit of an extended opportunity to showcase his skillset in the last few weeks of the NBA season.

Tshiebwe is entering the final year of eligibility on a two-way contract, meaning that he'll have to find his way onto a traditional NBA deal next season to land a roster spot with the Jazz or elsewhere. Perhaps with a few good performances down the stretch, he can cement that opportunity.

The Jazz and Bucks tip-off in Fiserv Forum at 6 PM MT, where Utah will have a chance to extend their current win-streak to two-straight after their most recent win on the road against the Washington Wizards.