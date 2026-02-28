The Utah Jazz could finally be seeing Keyonte George back in the lineup after missing nine of his last 10 games on the season.

According to Ben Anderson of KSL Sports, George has been upgraded from questionable to probable to face the Pelicans on Saturday after dealing with a left ankle sprain for the past few weeks.

The last time George was on the floor for the Jazz was back on February 7th when he had first returned from a right ankle sprain after a three-game absence, but would inevitably suffer another sprain on his other side that's now kept him out for the past six games, dating back to before the All-Star break.

But now, George's health has since trended in the right direction. He's got a good amount of time off to get back to 100%, and the Jazz now seem to be a bit more confident that he'll be good to go once the time for tip-off.

Of course, being probable means nothing's quite official just yet. But seeing George elevated might finally mark him ready to go from his extended absence, and thus gives the Jazz a major lift in their backcourt after being a bit shorthanded for the past three weeks.

The Jazz will still be without multiple big names in their rotation, including their entire typical starting frontcourt in Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., and both of their centers, Walker Kessler and Jusuf Nurkic, with their respective injuries. Vince Williams Jr.'s torn ACL from this past week also has taken a hit to Utah's overall backcourt depth.

However, having George healthy and back in the fold would be a nice asset for Will Hardy to have in his rotation, especially on the offensive side of the ball, where the third-year Jazz guard has continued to impressed all season long.

George has been putting together a career-best season for when he's been on the floor this season, averaging 23.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists while shooting 45.8% from the field and 37.5% from three.

George also leads the Jazz in total points scored on the season with over 1,100 in 48 games, also sitting second on Utah's roster in assists, being just behind Isaiah Collier.

Jan 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) reacts after a three point basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

If he is indeed upgraded to available before gametime, George should be expected to start alongside Ace Bailey in the backcourt, along with John Konchar, Cody Williams, and Kyle Filipowski in the frontcourt to fill in for their beaten-up unit.

Isaiah Collier, who's started in place of George for the extent that he's been out, will shift back down into his regular role as Utah's leader in the second unit. The past six games he's started as the Jazz's point guard, he's averaged 15.3 points, 7.8 assists, and 2.2 steals in just under 30 minutes a night.

The Jazz and Pelicans are set to tip-off in the Delta Center at 7 p.m. MT, where New Orleans will have the chance to get the best of them with a win for what would be the second time in three days.