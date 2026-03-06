Utah Jazz Announce Update on Keyonte George's Injury Status

It looks like the Utah Jazz will have Keyonte George back in the lineup headed into their next game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

According to a recent update from the Jazz, George has been taken off the injury report rolling into their matchup with Milwaukee, as he was previously listed as out against the Washington Wizards due to ankle injury management.

The Jazz were taking on the Wizards in the second game of a back-to-back, the first back-to-back showing that George has seen since returning from his extended injury absence due to a sprained ankle, and would wind up sitting out for their second leg of that quick turnaround against Washington.

Now that the Jazz will get an extra day off before facing Milwaukee, it gives George ample time to get ready to go and return to the floor, and will get a chance to do so against the Bucks.

Keyonte George Elevated to Play vs. Bucks

George is in the midst of a career-best season for the Jazz when he's been on the floor. In the 51 games he's played so far this year, he's averaged 24.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists while shooting 46.0% from the field and 37.6% from three.

The past two games he's played since returning from his ankle injury, he put up 36 points against the Denver Nuggets in a tight contest against Jamal Murray, and paired that with a 30-point game against the Philadelphia 76ers to prove that he hasn't lost a step since missing multiple weeks of action in February.

Feb 12, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) warms up before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Now that he's back in the fold against Milwaukee, he'll have another chance to show out as the Jazz's number one scoring option without Lauri Markkanen, who still remains out with a lingering hip injury.

Isaiah Collier Downgraded to Out

One player on the Jazz's injury report who was downgraded was second-year guard Isaiah Collier due to personal reasons.

Collier has been relatively available for the Jazz throughout all of his second year with the team, not missing a game throughout the regular season since November 5th, when he had gotten a late start to the season with a hamstring injury.

Now, Collier will be out in the midst of a strong slate of recent performances. Since the start of February, Collier has averaged an impressive 17.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists, and 2.0 steals while shooting 50% from the field in those 14 games.

Collier also put up his career-high against the Wizards, consisting of 27 points on 11-18 shooting paired with 11 assists.

Without Collier, it'll leave an even bigger role on tap for Keyonte George in his return following a one-game absence, and perhaps another 30-point outing as he has proven capable of in his past two games on the floor.

The Jazz and Bucks will tip-off in Fiserv Forum at 6 p.m. MT on Saturday, where Utah will have a chance to extend their current win streak to two games following the heroics of Collier and Ace Bailey in their last time out against the Wizards.