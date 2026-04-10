Jazz, Grizzlies Injury Report Balloons to 22 Total Players

The Utah Jazz are up for their second-to-last game of the 2025-26 regular season and last home outing of the year against the Memphis Grizzlies, where both sides will be dealing with an unfathomable amount of injuries headed into the contest.

In all, there are 22 players in the mix for both the Jazz and Grizzlies on the injury report, either out or in question to play, thus leaving a pretty shorthanded outlook for both sides.

Here's what the injury landscape looks like for the Jazz and Grizzlies:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - Isaiah Collier (hamstring)

OUT - Kyle Filipowski (back)

OUT - Keyonte George (hamstring)

OUT - Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee)

OUT - Walker Kessler (shoulder)

OUT - Lauri Markkanen (hip)

OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (nose)

OUT - Brice Sensabaugh (rest)

QUESTIONABLE - Elijah Harkless (hamstring)

For the Jazz, they'll be without eight players as is, and perhaps a ninth depending on what the status holds for two-way guard Elijah Harkless, who's missed the past couple of weeks with a lingering hamstring injury.

As for the most notable name newly placed on the Jazz's injury report, Brice Sensabaugh is the latest entry who will be sitting out simply due to rest, thus putting a pause on what's been a productive post-All-Star stretch as he's gotten a bigger piece of the pie offensively.

In those 21 games following All-Star Weekend, Sensabaugh has played in 28 minutes a night to average 20.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists a night while shooting 40.4% from three in the process.

However, while Sensabaugh is on hold, it looks like fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey will be healthy and back in the fold against Memphis after missing the Jazz's previous game against the New Orleans Pelicans due to a knee injury.

That should give this group a much-needed boost offensively while shorthanded up and down the lineup, especially as Sensabaugh is newly sidelined for his final game of the season at home in Utah.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

QUESTIONABLE - Walter Clayton Jr. (hip)

QUESTIONABLE - Javon Small (thigh)

DOUBTFUL - Olivier-Maxence Prosper (ankle)

OUT - Santi Aldama (knee)

OUT - K. Caldwell-Pope (finger)

OUT - Brandon Clarke (calf)

OUT - Cedric Coward (back)

OUT - Zach Edey (ankle)

OUT - Taylor Hendricks (thumb)

OUT - GG Jackson II (knee)

OUT - Ty Jerome (ankle)

OUT - Ja Morant (elbow)

OUT - Scotty Pippen Jr. (toe)

OUT - Cam Spencer (toe)

OUT - Jaylen Wells (toe)

The Jazz's injury report may look rough, but even their list is no match for what the Grizzlies are bringing to the table, as they're already set to be down 12 players in the rotation, and could be without even more, depending on what the status holds for Javon Small and former Utah guard Walter Clayton Jr.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Grizzlies lands at 7:30 p.m. MT on Friday, where it could finally be the time when Utah claims a win to end their lengthy 10-game losing streak, and thus leave the home crowd walking out of the building for the last time this season on a high note.