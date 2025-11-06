Jazz vs. Timberwolves Injury Report Holds Big Anthony Edwards Update
The Utah Jazz's chances to play Anthony Edwards in their matchup vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves remains up in the air.
According to the Timberwolves' latest injury report, Edwards is listed as questionable to play with a hamstring injury.
Here's the latest injury report updates from both sides before their matchup in Minnesota:
Utah Jazz Injury Report
– C Walker Kessler: OUT (shoulder)
– F Georges Niang: OUT (foot)
– C Oscar Tshiebwe: OUT (two-way, G League)
– F John Tonje: OUT (two-way, G League)
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report
– G Anthony Edwards: QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)
– F Terrence Shannon Jr.: QUESTIONABLE (foot)
– C Rokky Zikarsky: OUT (two-way, G League)
– F Enrique Freeman: OUT (two-way, G League)
Anthony Edwards Listed as Questionable vs. Utah Jazz
Edwards has missed four games for the Timberwolves this season with a hamstring strain that he suffered against the Indiana Pacers during their third game of the year.
However, the Timberwolves' star guard was able to return on Wednesday against the New York Knicks in Minnesota's 114-117 loss. Edwards played 28 minutes to log 15 points, two rebounds, five assists, and two steals while shooting 5-13 from the field.
Terrence Shannon Jr. is also questionable on the Timberwolves' side, one of Minnesota's depth wings through the first part of the new season, playing in just over 16 minutes a night for 3.9 points per game.
On the Jazz's end, there are no big surprises: only Walker Kessler and Georges Niang are the names injured and forced to the sidelines. Kessler was ruled out for the season due to shoulder surgery, while Niang is still recovering from his foot injury that has lingered since the beginning of Utah's training camp.
Two-way signees Oscar Tshiebwe and John Tonje will remain in the G League as part of their two-way contract, but as for Utah's third two-way deal, Elijah Harkless, he'll be active to continue his nice start to the year.
Edwards' status will become clearer closer to tip-off, but if he is inevitably active against Utah, it might make things a bit tougher for Will Hardy's squad to avoid their sixth loss of the year.
Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!