The Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers are up for their final matchup of the 2025-26 campaign, where both sides— and particularly the Jazz— have a few injuries to factor in before tip-off gets underway.

Here's what to expect in terms of injuries before the Jazz take on the Blazers on the road for Friday:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - Keyonte George (right hamstring)



OUT - Jaren Jackson Jr. (left knee)



OUT - Walker Kessler (left shoulder)



OUT - John Konchar (left calf)



OUT - Lauri Markkanen (right hip)



OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (nose)

In all, it's six names deemed out for the Jazz due to injury against the Blazers; four of them being projected starters in the rotation starting next season.

The newest name to factor into the Jazz's injury report is third-year breakout guard Keyonte George, who suffered a hamstring strain in Utah's latest loss to the New York Knicks, and has been given a reported timeline to return of at least two weeks.

There's a chance George's absence could be longer, and it may wind up cutting his season short, depending on how his recovery goes and/or how careful the Jazz want to be with their rising star guard. But for now, he'll be out against the Blazers, and the next few games after that.

Oct 29, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) is injured on a play against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

George will also be joined by the usual suspects on the Jazz's injury report, including Jaren Jackson Jr., Walker Kessler, and Jusuf Nurkic, all of whom have been ruled out for the year with their respective injuries.

As for Lauri Markkanen, there's no telling as to whether he'll be back in the mix at some point this month after suffering his hip injury in practice from a couple of weeks ago. For now, though, he's out for what makes for his ninth game in a row, and leaves for Will Hardy to continue shaking up his frontcourt rotation from the norm.

John Konchar, the Jazz's trade deadline addition from the Memphis Grizzlies, will also miss a second straight game due to a calf injury.

Without multiple impact players in the rotation, expect to see a lot of Isaiah Collier on the floor to fill the Jazz's point guard minutes, more Brice Sensabaugh and Ace Bailey on the wing, and extended playing time for Kyle Filipowski as a starting piece in their frontcourt for the foreseeable future.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

- OUT: Damian Lillard (left Achilles)



- OUT: Shaedon Sharpe (left fibula)

The Blazers' injury report doesn't look quite as loaded as the Jazz's do. They're right within the hunt for a Play-In spot in the Western Conference, and are likely to head into this one against Utah trying to take care of business for that goal.

Damian Lillard still remains out as he rehabs from his Achilles injury, while Shaedon Sharpe remains out as he has for over the past month with his fibula injury, but appears to be trending towards the tail end of his initial 4-6 weeks re-evaluation window.

The Jazz and Blazers will tip-off in the Moda Center on Friday night at 8 p.m. MT.