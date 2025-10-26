Utah Jazz Reveal Two Players on Injury Report vs. Phoenix Suns
The Utah Jazz will be down a couple of players in their lineup in their third game of the regular season vs. the Phoenix Suns.
Here's the full injury report for the Jazz:
Utah Jazz Injury Report (as of 10/26)
- G Isaiah Collier: OUT (right hamstring strain)
- F Georges Niang: OUT (left foot, fourth metatarsal stress reaction)
- F John Tonje: OUT (G League, two-way)
- F Oscar Tshiebwe: OUT (G League, two-way)
No real surprises for the Jazz, as both Collier and Niang have been out of the fold since training camp, and into now the first three regular season games of the year.
Collier is set to be re-evaluated at the beginning of next week, while Niang has a multiple-week timeline for his recovery.
Niang gave an update on his status during media day for the Jazz, keeping the official date for his return to the field up in the air.
"I'm just going to leave it at that. I'll be re-evaluated [in a couple of weeks]," Niang said. "You'll see me out there. I'll be waiving a towel,"
Niang was brought into Utah earlier this summer as a part of a deal with the Boston Celtics, returning to the Jazz where he was previously for four seasons, most recently in 2021. He's coming off a career-best season split between the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on 40.6% shooting from three.
Isaiah Collier Misses Third Game With Hamstring Injury
As for Collier, he ended his rookie year for the Jazz as their starting point guard, coming off a campaign where he averaged 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 6.3 assists in the 71 games he played, coming just short of All-Rookie honors.
Collier could have a good chance to return next week, but his exact timetable to return remains to be seen based on his next re-evaluation. In the meantime, the Jazz's point guard duties will be held down by third-year guard Keyonte George and rookie Walter Clayton.
The Jazz have also officially ruled out two-way signees forward/center Oscar Tshiebwe and rookie forward John Tonje–– both of which haven't suited up for either of Utah's first two games on the year, and will continue to remain in waiting to make their official on-court debut.
The Suns have yet to release their injury report vs. the Jazz, but one name to keep an eye on will be Jalen Green, who was ruled out of Phoenix's first two games of the season with a hamstring injury, but could have a chance to make his Suns debut vs. Utah.
The Jazz will tip-off vs. the Suns on October 27th at 7 PM MT.
