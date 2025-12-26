The Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons are on for their second of two meetings this regular season, once again on the Jazz's home floor, where they'll be trying to avoid their fifth-straight loss in the process.

Here's the full injury report from the Jazz and Pistons before tip-off:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

*AVAILABLE - C Oscar Tshiebwe (G League)



OUT - G Elijah Harkless (G League)



OUT - C Walker Kessler (left shoulder; injury recovery)



OUT - F Georges Niang (left foot; fourth metatarsal stress reaction)



OUT - F John Tonje (G League)

Not many surprises for the Jazz, but one notable upgrade comes in the form of two-way signee Oscar Tshiebwe, who's deemed active for Utah after spending some time in the G League for the Salt Lake City Stars.

Oct 13, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward/center Oscar Tshiebwe (34) looks to steal the ball from Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard (9) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

He's yet to suit up for his regular season debut this year, but he could finally find his way to the floor against Detroit. As for the Jazz's other two-way names, Elijah Harkless and John Tonje, they'll remain with the Stars for the time being.

Along with Tshiebwe being available, the same can be said for Jazz star Lauri Markkanen, who's been off and on the injury report in recent days due to right groin injury management, but appears ready to go against the top-ranked team in the Eastern Conference.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

QUESTIONABLE – F Ron Holland (knee)

The Pistons injury report is pretty barren, but they could be without one name in the form of Ron Holland, who's deemed questionable due to a knee injury.

Holland, when healthy this season, has been a solid piece of the Pistons' wing depth, putting together 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 40.5% from the field in the 28 games he's played, starting in five of them.

Last time the Jazz matched up against this team, it resulted in a 103-114 loss, and an impressive 31-point outing from Cade Cunningham on the other side. Time will tell if Utah can flip the script to get on the right side of things and avoid an 0-2 season series sweep.

The Jazz and Pistons will tip-off in the Delta Center at 7:30 p.m. MT.

