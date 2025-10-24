Jazz Upgrade Ace Bailey’s Status on Injury Report vs. Kings
It looks like the Utah Jazz won't be holding any restrictions on their fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey in his second-career game vs. the Sacramento Kings.
According to the Jazz's latest injury report heading into Sacramento, Bailey is not listed among the Jazz's list of entries, likely clearing him to play in full capacity after being held on a minutes restriction vs. the LA Clippers due to an illness.
Here's the full injury report for both the Jazz and Kings:
Utah Jazz Injury Report (as of 10/23)
- G Isaiah Collier: OUT (right hamstring strain)
- F Georges Niang: OUT (left foot stress reaction)
Sacramento Kings Injury Report (as of 10/23)
- G Nique Clifford: OUT (right hamstring strain)
- C Domantas Sabonis: AVAILABLE (right hamstring strain)
- F Keegan Murray: OUT (thumb)
No real surprises for the Jazz, who will be without both Isaiah Collier and Georges Niang, who will both be out for at least the next two games with their respective injuries.
Collier and Niang have both been dealing with their current injuries dating back to the start of training camp, while missing all four preseason games in the process.
For game two of their regular season, the wait to return back onto the floor will continue–– leavng Keyonte George and Walt Clayton Jr. as the two primary point guards set in the rotation, while their frontcourt depth will be down one less name in the form of Niang.
But in the case of Bailey, he's seemingly back to full form from his case of the flu, and should be able to showcase a larger sample size from what he presented vs. the Clippers in his second-ever NBA contest.
As for the Kings, they'll be down a couple of key players.
Clifford, the Kings' first round selection from earlier this summer, also went down with a right hamstring strain during Sacramento's season opener vs. the Phoenix Suns, and will now be sidelined for the next couple of weeks.
Outside of that pair though, the Kings will be all systems go, looking to claim their first win on the season after a rough loss vs. the Suns in a game that Phoenix came back from a 20-point deficit.
