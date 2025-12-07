Kevin Love Sees Tons of Potential in Utah Jazz's Ace Bailey

The Utah Jazz have seen some nice flashes out of their top-five pick, Ace Bailey, in his initial sample size of year one.

He's now been a starter for over half of the Jazz's games, is one of three players on the roster averaging double figures, and with an explosive flash that pops out every once in a while, it offers a ton of optimism for what the lanky offensive wing could offer for the future ahead.

And those appealing flashes don't just showcase themselves in-game; they're also extremely prevalent in the Jazz's facility behind the scenes, and Kevin Love is among the many to have seen those traits on full display.

In his mind, Bailey's not even close to the caliber of playing he could end up becoming.

“He’s just so talented and he’s not even scratching the surface yet,” Love said of Bailey, via Sarah Todd of Deseret News. “There’s so many things that he does out there that you just say, ‘Wow,’ and you understand why he was so highly touted coming out as an 18-year-old."

"His play-making, his passing, it’s just all so natural for him. And as he continues to keep breaking down film and stay in the gym and continue to work, you’re just going to see more and more.”

Kevin Love Sees Something Special in Ace Bailey

Dec 4, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) reacts with forward Kevin Love (42) after a timeout against Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images | Tom Horak-Imagn Images

Not just as a scoring weapon, but also with the versatility he provides as a playmaker and someone who works on the boards, Bailey has the route to make an impact in multiple facets. Love, who's been at the grind for 18 seasons, sees that budding potential in just the few months he's been paired up with him.

And Love's been around some special players, and some appealing young pieces in his near two decades in the NBA, including the budding core that turned into the contender that is the Cleveland Cavaliers in his final years stationed there. So that makes his vote of confidence in the Jazz's rookie that much better.

And it's hard to see Bailey not making even further developments on those skills moving forward. He's only 19 years old, with the gradual progression already put on display throughout the first few weeks of the season from the first few games to now looking more comfortable and confident as the reps keep coming his way.

As long as he lands more and more opportunities from Utah and he keeps showing those strides, he should be in position to be a big difference-maker that he was selected to be for years to come.

