Will Hardy Not Taking Utah Jazz’s Final Games Lightly

Following the Utah Jazz's latest loss vs. the Washington Wizards, we've now hit single digits for the amount of games left on their regular season schedule before a pivotal offseason gets underway.

However, even while the end of the season is right around the corner, and for the Jazz in particular, they'll be without a spot in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, the work is far from over for the nine games that remain on the calendar.

Especially for a young team like the Jazz and the development still to be had with their budding core, every rep and live game in a season matters, whether it be game one or 82. Knowing that, head coach Will Hardy won't be underselling how impactful these final few games can be for him and his guys on the floor.

"Very [important]. We don't want to waste a single day that we have with these guys," Hardy said of the games that remain of the Jazz's schedule. "It all adds up, and that's our focus: to maintain our discipline as it relates to our approach."

"That's on practice days. That's in their individual workouts. That's in the small group workouts. That's in the film work. We need all of it. Any increment of time that we have with our players is very valuable."

Will Hardy on how important the Jazz's final 9 games are for player development:



🗣️"Very. We don't want to waste a single day that we have with these guys. It all adds up..."



"Any increment of time that we have with our players is very valuable." pic.twitter.com/LCEXbNd4B8 — Utah Jazz On SI (@JazzOnSI) March 26, 2026

Will Hardy Staying Locked in for Jazz's Home Stretch

Even for a team like the Jazz who are nose-diving for a top spot in the lottery, every opportunity the young players on the roster can get to develop, whether that be in-game or in the practice facility, is valuable for the team to lean into however possible.

Especially with the Jazz's aspired timeline to competition headed into next season and their hopes to finally vault back into the postseason for the first time since 2021, getting the young players onboard ready and developed for that big jump is critical.

Mar 21, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy instructs the team during the first half of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Guys like Ace Bailey and Cody Williams are perfect examples of the Jazz leaning into that development. Both have been falling into bigger roles on both sides of the floor through the past couple of weeks while the team has been injured, and the benefits of that extended playing time and opportunity are gradually showing up despite the losses that come with it.

"They get to be more of a focal point in a lot of ways," Hardy said of Williams and Bailey. "I've been really pleased, and we're all very proud, with the way that they're handling themselves in those moments."

"It's an opportunity, on nights like this, for everybody to take on roles that are a little bit above what they've had in a variety of ways. But the communication piece is definitely one of those."

Will Hardy on whether Ace Bailey & Cody Williams can assert themselves more as leaders while the Jazz deal with injuries:



🗣️ "Yeah, they get to be more of a focal point in a lot of ways. I've been really pleased with the way that they're handling themselves in those moments..." pic.twitter.com/Eh5utHcRWY — Utah Jazz On SI (@JazzOnSI) March 26, 2026

Sure, the anticipation still remains sky-high for what next year could look like in Salt Lake City. But focusing on the present still remains the top priority for Hardy and the Jazz for now until the end of the season, which should ultimately help them further to get them to where they want to be later down the line.