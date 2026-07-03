One Ideal Free Agent Still Available for the Utah Jazz to Target

The Utah Jazz are a few days into this offseason's free agency period, and to this point, have only made a couple of signings–– one new player from outside of the building in Jaxson Hayes, and another who was already onboard from last season in Jusuf Nurkic.

Both have been able to shore up the Jazz's center position just a little bit after their latest trade to send out Walker Kessler to the Los Angeles Lakers. And while neither will offer the same defensive or rebounding ability that Kessler did, they wouldn't be totally void of options to turn to at the five, if the season started today.

But the Jazz could also benefit from one more center signing to the roster in the coming days. They've got about $9 million left to spend with their mid-level exception after utilizing some of that cash on Hayes, and that gives them just enough for another rotation-level big, and provides a bit more optionality in their frontcourt.

The options are slim for solid free agent centers right now. However, there are a couple that might just be worth the Jazz's attention. One of those could be none other than former All-Star and 14-year veteran, Andre Drummond.

Could Andre Drummond Make Sense for the Jazz?

Sure, Drummond might not be the most exciting free agent target at this point in his career. He's getting up there in age, turning 33 this coming season, and is coming fresh off one of his lesser seasons statistically throughout his time in the league.

But he does offer one key skillset that the Jazz will be missing in their lineups now: rebounding.

It's something that Walker Kessler excelled at in his time with Utah that made this frontcourt look a whole lot better and well-rounded when he was on the floor. But that responsibility on the glass will now be primarily on the shoulders of Jusuf Nurkic.

He's serviceable in that department, but the Jazz need more depth pieces who can crash the glass at a high level to replace the minutes that Kessler leaves up for grabs.

Enter Drummond: one of the best rebounders the league has seen in recent memory–– currently 27th on the NBA's all-time rebounds list–– and can still create an impact on the boards at age 32 as he did last season, averaging over eight per game on just 19.5 minutes a night.

Apr 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) reacts to his score against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz could plug in Drummond as an easy veteran to lean on in their second unit who's also been able to expand his skillset offensively in recent years, considering he shot 35.6% from three last year on 1.4 attempts a night, and more importantly, offers the interior presence on the glass that Utah needs right about now.

Drummond did come out in recent days explaining that he wasn't willing to play on a minimum contract for his next deal, meaning the Jazz would have to pay out a little bit of their mid-level exception to bring him on, but they do at least have the flexibility to give him a bump in pay that he desires.

Andre Drummond says he’s DONE taking pay cuts 👀



"I did that once and then I got labeled as one of those guys, and I think it really killed my value in the NBA, because I'm still moving like I'm in my mid-20s. I still have a lot left in the tank."



(h/t @DerekBodnerNBA ) pic.twitter.com/s6AiXigUr2 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 1, 2026

If Drummond was willing to fill that void at the Jazz's backup five to compete for minutes with Hayes, and Utah was interested in bringing one more big man onto their roster, the fit makes a bit more sense than you might think. So keep an eye on him in the coming days as a solid target for the Utah front office to consider.

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