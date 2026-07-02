Utah Jazz Projected Starting Lineup After Trading Walker Kessler

The Utah Jazz's projected starting five is going to see a big shake-up from what initial expectations had indicated heading into next season without the presence of Walker Kessler, who's officially heading to the Los Angeles Lakers in a sign-and-trade deal that gave the Jazz an abundance of future draft capital in return.

The Jazz are now set up to be in a strong and flexible spot for their future endeavors; loaded with future Lakers picks and swaps in four of the next seven years, and gives them a bit more optionality of how they want to build this team moving forward.

It also leaves the Jazz with some changes to make in their starting five. They'll need to dig up a new answer at center for next season, whether that be with someone already on the roster or an external addition that's to be determined.

A lot can change between now and the start of next season, and how this Jazz roster and rotation could inevitably shake out. But with what we know now, here's what we could anticipate for Utah's starting five with Kessler out of the mix once opening night arrives in October:

PG: Keyonte George

Jan 22, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) reacts to a call during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the easier entries into this starting five, Keyonte George is a safe bet to plug into the Jazz's starting point guard; one of the brightest spots on the roster this past season who even found himself in some Most Improved Player conversations before he suffered a hamstring injury in the second half of the season.

That season's even been able to put George in talks to get close, if not a full max contract on his rookie-scale extension, which could come as soon as this offseason now that Kessler's money isn't going to be a part of the equation.

Whether that new deal comes as soon as this summer, or gets pushed into next year, remains to be seen. But expect a similarly strong, and even better season in year four from Keyonte to either prove the Jazz right in paying him, or prove himself worthy of that money.

SG: Ace Bailey

Dec 23, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Ace Bailey (19) reacts to a call during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By the time next season ends, the Jazz might very well have Darryn Peterson in this spot. But we'll be going with the basis that this is how the opening night roster will look for Utah. And in that case, it feels pretty likely that Ace Bailey will be the one taking the starting two-guard role.

Peterson offers a higher level of ball control, shooting, and shot-making. But Bailey has the edge in terms of length, defensive traits, and experience at the NBA level that the Jazz might prioritize at the start of the season before elevating their rookie into the starting five.

Regardless, whoever the Jazz have coming off the bench between Bailey and Peterson immediately makes them one of the most talented sixth men in the league. So it's a good problem for the coaching staff to have on their hands.

SF: Lauri Markkanen

Feb 11, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward/center Lauri Markkanen (23) makes a quick move around Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The departure of Kessler won't change much on Markkanen's front. He'll be a key piece of the Jazz's frontcourt, and their offensive success just as he has been since breaking out as a Most Improved Player in 2023.

However, it will be Markkanen's first time playing in Utah without Kessler pairing alongside him, while both are fully healthy, of course, which will be a bit of a different look from what Markkanen himself and Jazz fans have been accustomed to since kickstarting their rebuild four summers ago.

Kessler leaving now also means that Markkanen is the longest tenured piece on the Jazz's roster, and the only player––not a draft pick––received in either of Utah's Rudy Gobert or Donovan Mitchell trades from 2022.

PF: Jaren Jackson Jr.

Feb 11, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (20) plans his next move around Sacramento Kings guard/forward DeMar DeRozan (10) during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz being without Kessler's rim protection might hurt a bit in the short-term. He's one of the best shot blockers and paint defenders in the league when fully healthy.

But Utah doesn't have to panic about their interior defense because they've got a former Defensive Player of the Year in Jaren Jackson Jr., who has a proven track record of elite rim protection throughout his time in the league, and can easily shoulder that responsibility without Kessler in the middle.

That's good news for the Jazz, who will be looking to bounce back from some of their defensive woes of the past several seasons, and will have another elite defensive presence in the frontcourt to lean on despite losing out on their biggest free agents and best defenders.

C: Jusuf Nurkic

Jan 28, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Kessler now out of the fold, the Jazz now have two choices with how to approach their center position–– at least with how the roster is currently constructed: they could either move Jaren Jackson Jr. down to the five, or plug in Jusuf Nurkic into the void that Kessler leaves.

There's bound to be multiple lineups where Jackson plays the five, if in the right combination in the frontcourt. But I don't think he'll be starting there. His lack of rebounding prowess becomes too big of an issue to ignore, even in a starting five like Utah's where there's an abundance of size around him.

So that slots in Nurkic to be the starting five; someone who played well in his reps as the starting five when elevated last season, provides the rebounding upside that Jackson Jr. lacks, and can open up this offense a bit further with his screening and playmaking ability.

The Jazz could always make a move to address their starting big man in the coming days or weeks of this offseason. To this point, though, this is what Utah's working with.

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