The Utah Jazz enter this offseason unlikely to make a huge shakeup via trade to their roster (outside of a potential trade to the number-one pick), barring any unforeseen changes.

Their big roster splash came earlier this year in the form of acquiring Jaren Jackson Jr. at the trade deadline, who only wound up playing three games before being sidelined due to knee surgery. Before the Jazz take another big swing, they're likely to watch this current core pan out and see where they stand before getting too ahead of themselves.

But there's a chance that the Jazz could shake up the second unit to get this rotation a bit more balanced, especially defensively after another year of ranking towards the bottom of the league for defensive rating. If the right opportunity arose, Utah certainly wouldn't be afraid to pull the trigger.

A Trade to Balance the Jazz's Second Unit

A deal that could make some theoretical sense could be with the Indiana Pacers, one to acquire another young, potential two-way piece to fit their core: Jarace Walker, who's on an expiring deal for next season, and could be on his way out of Indy if the team wasn't willing to pay him.

If Walker is being shopped, the Jazz should take interest, and they might have enough to sway them in a deal by dangling a young offensive wing like Brice Sensabaugh in a package.

Here's a potential deal that could add up for both teams given their respective situations.

The purpose of the deal for each is pretty comparable: both sides might not be willing to sign their respective players to long-term deals either this offseason or next, and may try and squeeze some value out of them to ensure they're getting the most value out of two young, appealing assets.

For the Jazz, they get a player in Walker they nearly had their hands on initially in the 2023 NBA Draft before the Pacers scooped him up with the eighth-overall pick. But more importantly, he has the size, defensive versatility, and untapped potential that make him a worthy dart throw for Utah, if available.

Apr 10, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Pacers, on the other hand, get a bench spark plug to replace Bennedict Mathurin following his deal to the LA Clippers this past deadline, and a second-rounder to add onto the total value received from shipping out a former top 10 pick who has the chops to be a quality rotational player.

The Jazz have valued that scoring upside that Sensabaugh provides. This past season was his career best in terms of scoring and field goal efficiency. But more than anything that will lift Utah to the next level this coming season, it'll rely on their defense taking a step forward.

Walker can bring that spark, while others around the rotation can shoulder the offensive workload, such as their incoming number-two pick in the draft.

Be sure to follow Utah Jazz On SI on X for daily Utah Jazz news, rumors and analysis!