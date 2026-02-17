The Utah Jazz announced some notable news regarding Jaren Jackson Jr.'s latest knee injury that was reported on earlier last week.

According to an update from the Jazz, Jackson Jr. underwent successful surgery to address the PVNS growth in his left knee, and will be evaluated in four weeks.

"The Utah Jazz announced today that Jaren Jackson Jr. underwent successful surgery to remove a localized pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS) growth in his left knee. The surgery was performed by head orthopedic team physician Dr. Travis Maak in Salt Lake City this morning. Jackson Jr. will begin post-surgery rehab and be evaluated in four weeks."

The surgery on Jackson Jr.'s knee was previously reported to have been performed during the All-Star break, which we're now reaching the tail end of as games will resume in the league once again on Thursday.

Now, the surgery is both completed, successful, and puts Jackson Jr. on track to be evaluated next in four weeks following the operation.

That means, for the meantime, his 2025-26 season isn't officially over, as there would be just under a month left in the NBA season if the Jazz big man is cleared to play following that four-week span.

It's not to say that it's a guarantee that he'll be back on the floor this season. In fact, it's more likely that he'll be sitting out for the remainder of the year in an effort to get fully ready for the 2026-27 season, but it at least leaves the door cracked open.

Overall, it's good news concerning Jackson Jr.'s knee issue, which had popped up in the news cycle before the All-Star break as a bit of a surprise to Jazz fans, as there had been no mention of his injury throughout the trade process that initially brought him to Utah.

But clearly, the issue was quickly addressed as planned, and can now leave Jackson Jr. a nice slate of time to recover. At the very least, he'll be out for four weeks, but the more likely outcome might be to see him absent until opening day for next season.

Feb 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (20) reacts against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Before going down with his injury, Jackson Jr. had a rock-solid start with his new team, averaging 22.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.0 steals a night in just 24 minutes a game to prove exactly why the Jazz decided to make the big investment for him.

Jazz fans will have to be patient before they get to see their two-time All-Star back on the floor again. But when it's officially time to see him in a fully healthy front line along with Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler, the wait will all be worth it.

