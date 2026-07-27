The Jazz Benefit From LeBron James Passing on the Cavaliers–– Here's Why

By now, everyone knows where LeBron James decided to take his talents after a long and extended wait in free agency.

The 22-time All-Star opted to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal and pass up on some more expected options such as the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It's a decision that, at least as it relates to passing on the Cavaliers, actually helps out for the Utah Jazz, even if it might not look that way on the surface.

How LeBron James Signing to the 76ers Can Help the Jazz

For starters, James heads over from the West to the East, which helps out the Jazz directly for this coming season.

Rather than staying with the Los Angeles Lakers or choosing a destination like the Golden State Warriors, finding his way to Philly allows Utah's to see the surrounding conference get a little bit worse, and thus, see their own playoff chances heighten.

That's a nice lift for the Jazz as they look to make their jump into the postseason picture as soon as next season. No doubt. But when glancing at how James ducking the Cavaliers helps Utah, the benefits of that could end up being even greater.

Apr 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and Utah Jazz forward Blake Hinson (2) battle for the ball in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's because of what the Jazz's future draft capital looks like, and the ownership they still hold of the Cavaliers' first-round picks over the next few years.

For the next three drafts––in 2027, 2028, and 2029––the Jazz have some type of grasp on the Cavaliers' first-round selections, mostly in the form of pick swaps.

In 2027, the Jazz get the second-best of their own pick, the Cavaliers', and the Minnesota Timberwolves. They can use their own, or swap with the Cavaliers in 2028, and have the most two favorable selections between themselves, the Cavaliers, and the Timberwolves' first-rounder in 2029.

Now, there's no telling that James would actually be playing long enough to see those next three draft picks convey for the Jazz. However, not having him on the Cavaliers' roster does tend to hurt their overall ceiling just a bit.

While the Cavaliers did just find their way to the Eastern Conference Finals, signed Mitchell to a steep extension earlier this summer, and have virtually the same core running it back for the 2026-27 season, things can change quickly in the NBA. And if anything in Cleveland goes awry in the next three years, the Jazz will be there to cash in.

Add those draft rights from Cleveland on top of the Jazz's new collection of future Lakers picks via the Walker Kessler trade, and Utah actually saw about as favorable of an outcome as you could imagine from LeBron's decision.

So, hats off to The King. While he might not be coming to Utah anytime soon, there are some underlying benefits for the Jazz with how he determined his next team to play for this upcoming season.

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