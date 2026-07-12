LeBron James' Decision Could Influence Kevin Love's Utah Jazz Future

The biggest storyline left in this NBA offseason surrounds what LeBron James' next destination will be following his departure from the Los Angeles Lakers after eight seasons. To this point, nobody truly knows where the 22-time All-Star will end up for next season, despite endless discussions on the topic.

However, it’s starting to seem like wherever LeBron decides to take his talents next for what will be his 24th season in the NBA, he might end up taking Kevin Love with him.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer during a Bleacher Report live stream, while LeBron has yet to come to a conclusion on where he's going to end up, Love might be considered a "plus one" with him wherever that may be.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Kevin Love is considered as a plus one to any team that acquires LeBron James,” Fischer said.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Kevin Love is considered as a plus 1 to any team that acquires LeBron James,” - @JakeLFischer.



(Via @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/BzhsfVkzxA — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 12, 2026

Really, it makes sense that Love and James could have an interest in a potential reunion with one another.

The two had a successful stint together with the Cleveland Cavaliers for four seasons from 2014-15 to 2017-18, including their 2016 championship and multiple All-Star appearances. They have a well-documented relationship with one another, and with both reaching the final stages of their respective careers, getting one last run with one another might be a task on their bucket list.

However, the developments surrounding Love's future in particular could mean that the writing is on the wall for a potential new deal to re-up with the Utah Jazz––if the verdict wasn't already clear.

Kevin Love's Time With the Utah Jazz May Have Come to an End

Love had a brief time with the Jazz this past season following his trade from the Miami Heat in 2025 that, by most accounts, would be considered a successful time in the building.

He was a valuable veteran voice on a group of young players, had several positive reviews for the presence he provided for guys like Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George, and even when he was out on the floor playing, he was productive in those opportunities.

But now two weeks into free agency, Love and the Jazz have yet to strike a new deal. In the meantime, Utah has filled out their roster with 15 players, and now Love has been connected as a plus-one with LeBron. So barring any big shift in where both sides stand, the 18-year veteran running it back for another year is starting to seem pretty unlikely.

Mar 18, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kevin Love (42) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Love leaving Salt Lake City after one year isn't the most shocking outcome, it sure wasn't a foregone conclusion heading into free agency. If anything, it seemed like a favorable bet that he and the Jazz could have another year left with one another.

Love had been right there with Jusuf Nurkic expressing a clear desire to come back to the Jazz if the team was amiable to it, and had nothing but positive things to say about his time with the franchise.

"[Me and Jusuf Nurkic] would be back here in an instant," Love said at the end of the Jazz's season. "I don't know what the future holds for me, but I would hope that all the powers that be would look at me as a vet that they think to bring in. I know I have a lot to give, even if that's not playing."

Kevin Love on his season with the Jazz and what's ahead as he hits free agency:



🗣️"I was very surprised and welcomed with open arms by everyone. I've been on record saying I've had a truly great experience here..."



"[Me and Jusuf Nurkic] would be back here in an instant." pic.twitter.com/kgZPhwQSXO — Utah Jazz On SI (@JazzOnSI) April 13, 2026

Nurkic would be one to get that next deal, signing onto a two-year, $22 million contract right before free agency opened. Love, though, is still awaiting a clear determination on what's in store for next season.

While there's nothing guaranteed surrounding what's next for Love–– and a last-minute shift could bring him back for another stint with Utah to provide that same veteran leadership–– it seems like there's a good chance that, wherever LeBron ends up for his next home, Love could be a piece coming on right there with him.

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