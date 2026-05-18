Three Former Jazz Players With a Shot to Reach NBA Finals

While the Utah Jazz's budding roster is trending up and in the right direction, they're still a few steps away from being able to make their aspired jump into being a premier contender, and being one of the lucky four to find their way to the conference finals stage.

Perhaps the Jazz make a meteoric rise up the West standings next year and surprise the masses to make that major leap. But for now, they're forced to watch this year's conference finals from their couch along with the other 26 teams now eliminated from contention.

However, the Jazz will also be able to watch a few of their own former players take the stage for some conference finals battles with their new respective teams.

And based on how the playoff picture has shaken out, there's bound to be at least one former Jazzman playing in this year's NBA Finals come next month.

Let's take a look at the three remaining former Jazz players still fighting in this year's postseason:

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

May 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) during the first quarter in game six of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The biggest former Jazz star in the league, Donovan Mitchell, is still clawing for that first-ever Finals appearance after he and the Cleveland Cavaliers dominated their way to a Game 7 win over the Detroit Pistons, 125-94.

Thanks to a 26-point outing, Mitchell has erased all of the chatter that had previously surrounded him (even dating back to his playoff shortcomings in Utah) of being unable to escape that dreaded second round.

Now, both Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have reached the height of the conference finals in their times outside of Utah with their respective new teams, which is certain to be a bittersweet feeling for Jazz fans watching from afar.

Jordan Clarkson, New York Knicks

Apr 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) warms up before a game against the Atlanta Hawks during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

In just his first year outside of Utah following his 2025 buyout, Jordan Clarkson will be a part of the New York Knicks' conference finals run with a chance to make the second Finals appearance of his NBA career.

His first, of course, came during his brief stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, when he was a part of LeBron James' last Finals run with Cleveland, ending in a short 4-0 sweep to the Golden State Warriors. Clarkson will be hoping for a bit different results this time around.

Clarkson is the longest tenured former Jazzman still in the postseason, having spent six years and over 350 career games playing in Utah. As one of the team's most prominent fan favorites in recent history, he's sure to have a few Jazz fans rooting for his success.

Kelly Olynyk, San Antonio Spurs

Jan 3, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward/center Kelly Olynyk (8) walks up the court in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

You also can't forget veteran big man Kelly Olynyk, the only former Jazzman still competing in the Western Conference playoff picture.

Olynyk was a fixture in the early years of the Jazz's most recent rebuild, having spent over 100 games with the franchise across two years from 2022 to 2024 as a connecting veteran piece in their frontcourt.

Olynyk hasn't gotten much playing time during his playoff run with the Spurs, having only played in five games for an average of 4.4 minutes a night. But if able to ride the backs of this talented young core in San Antonio for a championship appearance, it'd be a big win for the 13-year league veteran.

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