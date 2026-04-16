The Utah Jazz enter a pivotal offseason in many way rolling into what's bound to be a vastly different-looking 2026-27 campaign from what's been the norm across the last four years.

But of the biggest tasks on tap for the Jazz this offseason, player development remains at the top of that priority list; not just for those more unproven young players gearing towards a role in the second unit, but also some of their focal points of the rebuild as well, like Ace Bailey and Keyonte George.

Now as they eye what's set to be one of the more important offseasons of their careers, it looks like there's one key factor of each's game that Jazz head coach Will Hardy wants Bailey and George to key in on moving forward.

Above all, it's their individual defense.

"I think [for Ace] and Keyonte, it's going to be about your individual defense. We're going to have to take a huge step in that area. Before a collective group can take a step forward on the defensive side, every person has to take a step forward."

"That means your one-on-one defense. That means your understanding of scheme. That means your ability to play at a disadvantage; play one versus two and make choices... I have a high expectation for those two and their offseason. You have to do the work."

Will Hardy has high expectations for Keyonte George & Ace Bailey this summer:



🗣️"I think [for Ace] and Keyonte, it's going to be about your individual defense."



"Before a collective group can take a step forward on the defensive side, every person has to take a step forward." pic.twitter.com/v5eZHSRz52 — Utah Jazz On SI (@JazzOnSI) April 14, 2026

Utah Jazz Want to Take Step Forward Defensively

As it concerns both Bailey and George individually, keying in on their defensive prowess will be massive for the Jazz's entire success. However, the main idea will be for the roster as a whole to find their groove on the defensive side of the ball.

The Jazz were yet again one of the worst-ranked defenses across the entire NBA, as they have been for the previous two seasons, and will once again be relying on internal development headed into next year for those strides to come to form.

Jaren Jackson's presence in the frontcourt and a healthy Walker Kessler will be a big-time help, but a lot of that progression in becoming a two-way team also relies on how the likes of George and Bailey step up on that end as well.

It's a task that Hardy and the Jazz staff seem to be challenging both George and Bailey within the months ahead, and could be what takes this group to the next level.

Will Hardy Wants to See Physical Jump From Ace Bailey

Jazz head coach Will Hardy also appears eager to see what Bailey can do from a physical development standpoint.

Considering the Rutgers product is only 19 years old and now has a full offseason ahead to work both in the gym and weight room, it's a perfect opportunity for him to take advantage of those extra reps and time at his disposal.

"Ace's body is first and foremost," Hardy said. "With young players, the biggest gap you're trying to bridge early is the physical one."

"Ace is an incredible athlete. He's also young. And so, I think for him to try to take this offseason and really dig into his body is very important."

Apr 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

By working on his body and physicality, it'll only help his future as a defender even further, therefore helping the Jazz make their aspired strides throughout the offseason, and continuing to mold Bailey into a true impact player on both ends of the floor.

The sooner Bailey can put the pieces together for that fit to come, the sooner the Jazz can shoot their way up the Western Conference, and make their selection of him at number five in last summer's draft look even better than it already does.

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