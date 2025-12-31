Jusuf Nurkic Thriving in First Year With Utah Jazz

Since arriving to the Utah Jazz earlier this offseason, Jusuf Nurkic has been elevated into a vital role for the rotation on a nightly basis, with starter Walker Kessler being sidelined for the season with a shoulder injury.

During his 29 games on the floor, Nurkic has averaged 9.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in just over 25 minutes a night, being Utah's primary starting center and the team's leading rebounder throughout the first two months of the year.

And through that time that he's had a considerable role on the floor, it's clear Nurk has enjoyed his time with the Jazz as well— who spoke about his experience thus far following Utah's loss to the Boston Celtics.

"I mean, when life [is] up and down, you want to get away what is wrong," Nurkic saod. "When you're looking for the opportunity and feel wanted, it's definitely the most fun that I've had in a few years now. But it's just the support. I can't really stress enough how this organization is good."

"I've felt [that's gone] under-the-radar since I've been in the league. Never hear bad things, but it's not like everybody's talking about how good the organization is. I don't know if it's the new owner, or Danny [Ainge], or all the staff we have. But, me and Kevin [Love] talk every day to the young guys; we have such a great thing here."

"The people don't understand how it is somewhere else. Not talking bad to any team, but it's such a great environment, and you have everything you need to succeed."

Jusuf Nurkic Speaks Highly of Utah Jazz Organization

While the Jazz have had their ups and downs in the win-loss category through the past few seasons, it hasn't been without a productive front office and staff leading the way throughout––and that certainly doesn't go unnoticed by those in the building.

Ryan Smith has found his way into being one of the well-recognized owners in the NBA through his recent efforts at the top. The collective of Danny and Austin Ainge gives the Jazz some wise and experienced names leading the front office, and Will Hardy has been established as a budding developmental coach since he came onboard in 2022, now signed on into the 2030s.

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; From left to right, Utah Jazz general manager Justin Zanik, CEO Danny Ainge, owner Ryan Smith and head coach Will Hardy sit court side before the game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

For Nurkic, who's bounced around the league a fair share, has seen what it can be like on the other side with organizations that don't quite have things as established or as sound as Utah does with those leading the charge, and that alone has made his experience in Salt Lake City worth the while.

