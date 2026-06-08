Utah Jazz May Be Safe From Losing Key Assistant Coach

Just a few weeks ago, news surfaced that one of the Utah Jazz's assistant coaches on the bench, Mike Williams, was one of the many candidates selected to interview for the Portland Trail Blazers' head coaching job.

As to who will be the one claiming that head coaching job in Portland, still remains to be seen. Considering how wide the pool of reported candidates has become, seeing that process take a little bit longer wouldn't be shocking.

But at least as it pertains to the Jazz, it looks like they'll be able to keep Williams onboard their staff for another season, barring any unforeseen changes.

According to Marc Stein on The Stein Line, as the Trail Blazers' search for a new coach has begun to slowly narrow down it's list of candidates, five finalists have emerged with the best chance to earn that title.

Jazz assistant Mike Williams, however, wasn't one of those finalists.

"Sources tell The Stein Line that three of the five finalists we identified last week remain under consideration for the full-time post in Portland: Minnesota's Nori, Boston's Tyler Lashbrook and Blazers acting coach Tiago Splitter.The other finalists who, according to sources, did not advance: The Clippers' Van Gundy and Utah's Mike Williams." Marc Stein, The Stein Line

It's good news for a Jazz team and coaching staff that's seen several of their assistants inevitably poached from other teams around the country, many of which have actually joined college staffs in either head coaching or key assistant roles.

Two of the most notable examples of the Jazz losing some key assistant coaches have been the departure of Alex Jensen of 2023 and Evan Bradds in 2025.

Jensen would leave to join the Dallas Mavericks' staff as an assistant for the 2023-24 season before joining the Utah Utes as their head coach, while Bradds would leave the Jazz after three years under Will Hardy to be a top assistant on the Duke Blue Devils' staff, then become the head coach at Belmont.

Scott Corley, Belmont University vice president and athletic director, left, and new men’s basketball coach Evan Bradds stand for pictures at Bradds introduction at Belmont University Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Losing Williams to another NBA team as their head coach hire would've been another notable loss for this coaching staff. But instead, the Jazz's staff will be able to retain a sense of familiarity from last year's group headed into next season, which should look vastly different from a competitive standpoint compared to the last four years in Utah.

Williams has been an assistant with the Jazz since the 2023 season after having a previous stint as the head coach of the Washington Wizards' G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go for two years from 2021 to 2023.

Before his time with the Go-Go, Williams had a background in player development as an assistant with the Wizards, and also a brief stint as an intern with the Trail Blazers in 2018.

Having his skillset around for a fourth year is good news for Will Hardy, even if it might be only a matter of time before Williams finds his next opportunity to take a step forward in the league.

Be sure to follow Utah Jazz On SI on X for daily Utah Jazz news, rumors and analysis!