Latest Darryn Peterson Update Should Have Jazz Fans Feeling Good

When looking at most mocks leading up to next month's 2026 NBA Draft, a large collective of experts have the Utah Jazz landing on Darryn Peterson with their number-two overall pick; one of the best consensus prospects on the board, and perhaps the best guard coming out of this class entirely.

Sure, there's been lingering buzz around Cameron Boozer being a dark horse for that number-two pick, and AJ Dybantsa is bound to see a Jazz connection present from now until draft day. But since the Jazz first stumbled upon their top-two pick, Peterson has been the clear favorite to end up in Salt Lake City.

Yet, one main concern revolving around Peterson and his stock through the draft process has been the status of his health, which was a significant concern during his one season at Kansas.

He missed 11 games last year due to hamstring issues and other ailments, had attributed some of those concerns as issues with creatine and cramps, and has left some scouts and evaluators putting a few question marks on how that could impact his draft stock.

However, it seems like those injury concerns reportedly aren't much to worry about.

Darryn Peterson 100% Healthy Entering the Draft?

According to The Kansas City Star's Shreyas Laddha, a source close to Peterson noted that while his health "was never 100%" during his time at Kansas, he's back to full health in the weeks leading up to June's draft.

"On the Peterson injury front, a source close to Peterson said in mid-April that he was never 100% healthy while at Kansas," Laddha wrote. "Peterson insists that he’s 100% healthy now. Still, how NBA teams view Peterson’s injuries and ailments remains to be seen. Two NBA sources told The Star that it wouldn’t surprise them if Peterson’s injuries warranted further investigation by any teams interested in drafting him."

To hear that teams interested in Peterson will be doing a deep dive into his medicals is far from a surprise. That's the least you'd expect from a team looking to invest an asset as highly coveted as a top two or three pick into him.

But if the positive feelings of his health and him being at 100% hold true, that can provide even more confidence for the Jazz (or the Washington Wizards, for that matter) to end up selecting him with their top pick.

It also becomes especially impressive to look back on his freshman season with the Jayhawks and see how strongly he was producing while seemingly not at 100% health like the new report notes.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) walks away from a press conference following the game against Houston Cougars inside Allen Fieldhouse on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the 24 regular season games he did play in, Peterson averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 43.8% from the field and 38.2% from three––showing an elite effectiveness on both ends of the floor, and really turned that into one of the best freshman campaigns throughout recent history.

There's little concern around just how impactful Peterson has the chance to be at the next level. He's been compared to some of the best two-way guards in NBA history by some throughout the scouting process, and in the right situation, could develop into a franchise-changer.

The biggest worry about a team investing in him with a premium pick though––that being his health and availability––might not be much of a worry at all. And if that's the case, it might make the Jazz's decision with the number-two overall pick that much easier to submit.

Still, much time is between now and when the Jazz are on the clock in June. But if Utah's further investigation into Peterson's medicals turns out to be positive, that might just be what completely locks him into being a top-two pick off the board.

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