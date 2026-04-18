7 Biggest Questions Facing the Utah Jazz This Offseason
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The Utah Jazz head into this offseason with some work to do to build this roster up to their playoff-level group everyone's expecting to be in store this time next year.
Whether it be key roster moves, pivotal improvements that need to be made, or what's to come in both free agency and the draft, a lot is still to be decided for the Jazz as they now get a headstart on their offseason as over half of the league has their hands tied with the postseason.
Let's dive into seven of the biggest questions the Jazz will be faced with headed into the summer months of the NBA calendar:
What's the Plan to Fix the Defense?
In terms of the biggest tweak the Jazz need to make on the floor for next year, it's undoubtably getting things right on the defensive side of the ball.
Utah ranked as the NBA's worst defensive team for a third straight season, and needs to make some tweaks on that end to truly reach its aspired playoff ceiling.
Whether it be done via internal development, external additions in free agency and the draft, or a combination of both, getting the Jazz to be both an effective, versatile offense to pair with a serviceable defense will be critical every lead decision-maker in Utah to prioritize this summer.
Where Will Utah Be Picking in the First Round?
This one's completely out of the control of those in the Jazz's front office, but seeing where this team ultimately falls within the lottery will be pivotal as to how strong their offseason can be.
The most important factor is that the Jazz are virtually guaranteed to retain their first-round pick, which was previously at risk of being lost to the OKC Thunder. However, if there's any chance that Utah lands a top-three pick, or even higher, that'd be a franchise-changing shift up the board to add another top prospect for the future.
How Much Will Walker Kessler Get Paid?
The question really isn't whether or not Walker Kessler will be back in a Jazz uniform next season. Even as a free agent, his restricted status makes it almost certain that Utah will match any offer sheet that comes their way for him. The most important storyline is instead just how much his next contract will be.
There's been numbers thrown out in the range of 25 to 30 million dollars a season, which is a fair rate for a starting-level center of Kessler's caliber. His season-ending injury from back in November does tend to throw a wrench into his plans of maximizing the value of his second contract, though.
Is Keyonte George Getting Extended?
Another hugely impactful person for the Jazz's future, third-year guard Keyonte George, is officially eligible to land his rookie-scale extension this summer. And with a Most Improved Player-type of campaign in the books, he's definitely made an appealing case to get that big-time payday sooner rather than later..
Between the Jazz's three-headed monster in the frontcourt, the future finances start to look pretty tight, which could make a lucrative extension for George just a tad easier said than done. Still, there's zero doubt that Utah is eager to get their star guard pinned down on a new contract as soon as possible.
Will Jusuf Nurkic and/or Kevin Love Return?
The two big free agents outside of Walker Kessler also sit in the frontcourt, as Jusuf Nurkic and Kevin Love both head to unrestricted free agency. Both have expressed a clear desire to return as a veteran presence, and showed how valuable that can be throughout these past few months on the roster.
It likely wouldn't be too expensive to retain both guys on a one-year deal, which would be bound to make both fans and those in the locker room happy to see it come to fruition. The bigger concern relies on whether or not the Jazz will have the roster space to keep both around.
Can Ace Bailey Take the Next Step?
There's a case to be made that Ace Bailey enters the most important offseason of anyone on the Jazz's roster, simply because of how much a second-year leap could help accelerate Utah's rebuild process even further.
Bailey's exponential development became more and more clear with every month that passed in his rookie season, to the point where he might've found his way into the fifth and final spot on All-Rookie First Team because of it. If he can take that growth into the summer to become an even more appealing two-way threat in his sophomore campaign, look out.
Could Another Blockbuster Trade Be in the Works?
On the surface, you would assume the Jazz are content on standing pat with their current projected starting five headed into next year; banking on improved health and internal development to reach their aspired playoff ceiling.
And that remains the most likely outcome. But sometimes, you can never truly know what to expect from an executive with the last name Ainge––whether that be Danny, or his son Austin, the Jazz's lead front office decision-maker.
The Jazz do have the assets, both in future draft picks and young players, to make one more big splash on the trade market in addition to their Jaren Jackson Jr. trade from February.
Danny Ainge did the two-star acquisition back during his time with the Boston Celtics by landing both Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen in the 2007 offseason, and might have another version of that brewing in Salt Lake City. Only time will tell.
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Jared Koch is the deputy editor of Utah Jazz On SI. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, contributing to Denver Broncos On SI, Indianapolis Colts On SI, and Sacramento Kings On SI. He has covered multiple NBA and NFL events on site, and his works have also appeared on Bleacher Report, MSN, and Yahoo.Follow jjaredkoch