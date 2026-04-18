The Utah Jazz head into this offseason with some work to do to build this roster up to their playoff-level group everyone's expecting to be in store this time next year.

Whether it be key roster moves, pivotal improvements that need to be made, or what's to come in both free agency and the draft, a lot is still to be decided for the Jazz as they now get a headstart on their offseason as over half of the league has their hands tied with the postseason.

Let's dive into seven of the biggest questions the Jazz will be faced with headed into the summer months of the NBA calendar:

What's the Plan to Fix the Defense?

Apr 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy watches against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In terms of the biggest tweak the Jazz need to make on the floor for next year, it's undoubtably getting things right on the defensive side of the ball.

Utah ranked as the NBA's worst defensive team for a third straight season, and needs to make some tweaks on that end to truly reach its aspired playoff ceiling.

Will Hardy has high expectations for Keyonte George & Ace Bailey this summer:



🗣️"I think [for Ace] and Keyonte, it's going to be about your individual defense."



"Before a collective group can take a step forward on the defensive side, every person has to take a step forward." pic.twitter.com/v5eZHSRz52 — Utah Jazz On SI (@JazzOnSI) April 14, 2026

Whether it be done via internal development, external additions in free agency and the draft, or a combination of both, getting the Jazz to be both an effective, versatile offense to pair with a serviceable defense will be critical every lead decision-maker in Utah to prioritize this summer.

Where Will Utah Be Picking in the First Round?

May 12, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, US; A person watches the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

This one's completely out of the control of those in the Jazz's front office, but seeing where this team ultimately falls within the lottery will be pivotal as to how strong their offseason can be.

The most important factor is that the Jazz are virtually guaranteed to retain their first-round pick, which was previously at risk of being lost to the OKC Thunder. However, if there's any chance that Utah lands a top-three pick, or even higher, that'd be a franchise-changing shift up the board to add another top prospect for the future.

How Much Will Walker Kessler Get Paid?

Oct 16, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) smiles after making a great play during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

The question really isn't whether or not Walker Kessler will be back in a Jazz uniform next season. Even as a free agent, his restricted status makes it almost certain that Utah will match any offer sheet that comes their way for him. The most important storyline is instead just how much his next contract will be.

There's been numbers thrown out in the range of 25 to 30 million dollars a season, which is a fair rate for a starting-level center of Kessler's caliber. His season-ending injury from back in November does tend to throw a wrench into his plans of maximizing the value of his second contract, though.

Is Keyonte George Getting Extended?

Jan 24, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) dribbles the ball up the court during the second half against the Miami Heat at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Another hugely impactful person for the Jazz's future, third-year guard Keyonte George, is officially eligible to land his rookie-scale extension this summer. And with a Most Improved Player-type of campaign in the books, he's definitely made an appealing case to get that big-time payday sooner rather than later..

Between the Jazz's three-headed monster in the frontcourt, the future finances start to look pretty tight, which could make a lucrative extension for George just a tad easier said than done. Still, there's zero doubt that Utah is eager to get their star guard pinned down on a new contract as soon as possible.

Will Jusuf Nurkic and/or Kevin Love Return?

Apr 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (left) and forward Kevin Love (right) react to a play against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The two big free agents outside of Walker Kessler also sit in the frontcourt, as Jusuf Nurkic and Kevin Love both head to unrestricted free agency. Both have expressed a clear desire to return as a veteran presence, and showed how valuable that can be throughout these past few months on the roster.

Kevin Love on his season with the Jazz and what's ahead as he hits free agency:



🗣️"I was very surprised and welcomed with open arms by everyone. I've been on record saying I've had a truly great experience here..."



"[Me and Jusuf Nurkic] would be back here in an instant." pic.twitter.com/kgZPhwQSXO — Utah Jazz On SI (@JazzOnSI) April 13, 2026

It likely wouldn't be too expensive to retain both guys on a one-year deal, which would be bound to make both fans and those in the locker room happy to see it come to fruition. The bigger concern relies on whether or not the Jazz will have the roster space to keep both around.

Can Ace Bailey Take the Next Step?

Apr 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

There's a case to be made that Ace Bailey enters the most important offseason of anyone on the Jazz's roster, simply because of how much a second-year leap could help accelerate Utah's rebuild process even further.

Bailey's exponential development became more and more clear with every month that passed in his rookie season, to the point where he might've found his way into the fifth and final spot on All-Rookie First Team because of it. If he can take that growth into the summer to become an even more appealing two-way threat in his sophomore campaign, look out.

Could Another Blockbuster Trade Be in the Works?

Jan 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz Owner Ryan Smith (left) and CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge (middle) along with president of basketball operations Austin Ainge watch warm ups before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

On the surface, you would assume the Jazz are content on standing pat with their current projected starting five headed into next year; banking on improved health and internal development to reach their aspired playoff ceiling.

And that remains the most likely outcome. But sometimes, you can never truly know what to expect from an executive with the last name Ainge––whether that be Danny, or his son Austin, the Jazz's lead front office decision-maker.

The Jazz do have the assets, both in future draft picks and young players, to make one more big splash on the trade market in addition to their Jaren Jackson Jr. trade from February.

Danny Ainge did the two-star acquisition back during his time with the Boston Celtics by landing both Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen in the 2007 offseason, and might have another version of that brewing in Salt Lake City. Only time will tell.

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