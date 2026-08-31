Utah Jazz Sign Another Guard to Training Camp Deal Ahead of Season

The Utah Jazz have made their roster one man deeper as they creep closer and closer to the start of the 2026-27 regular season.

According to a press release from the Jazz, the team has agreed to a contract with free agent guard Matt Murrell.

Murrell has some familiarity with the Jazz organization from last season, having spent the 2025-26 campaign with the Salt Lake City Stars in the G League ranks.

And it seems like the pairing of Murrell with the Jazz has been brewing for some time now.

Per KSL Sports' Ben Anderson, the Jazz previously had interest in bringing in Murrell to their summer league roster back in 2025, which marked the start of Ace Bailey's rookie season. However, he had been dealing with a knee injury from his time in college that derailed his availability at the time.

This is a long time in the making.



Murrell was originally supposed be on the Jazz's 2025 Summer League Roster but a knee injury at Ole Miss prevented that from happening.



Kind of a cool story to see him get his shot, whatever that looks like. https://t.co/ip6diFwVt8 — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) August 31, 2026

Fast forward about a year later, and the Jazz have paired up with Murrell once again. And it might be an even bigger opportunity than what the summer league would've brought around this time last offseason.

What to Make of Matt Murrell's Signing to Utah

Murrell––the 24-year-old, 6-foot-3 guard who weighs in at 200 pounds–– now enters the Jazz's roster as their second training camp signing of likely three additions leading up to next season.

Utah had agreed to terms on a deal for former San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Ingram earlier this offseason to bring him into the building for camp, and were due to add a couple more names from the free agent market in the weeks to follow.

Enter Murrell, who's just the type of depth the Jazz are looking for.

Murrell played 31 games for the Stars in the G League this past season, where he played in a little more than 28 minutes a night to average 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and shot 36.2% from the field. On the defensive end, he also averaged 1.2 steals a night.

Mar 8, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Matthew Murrell (11) drives to the basket past Florida Gators guard Urban Klavzar (7) during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Murrell, it's likely an opportunity to get some reps with the main Jazz roster throughout the course of preseason and training camp, but also get a subtle bonus on an eventual contract with the Stars later this year.

Even if Murrell isn't able to claw his way into a 15-man roster spot with the Jazz, which he's certainly not expected to do upon first glance, he'll net a small bonus for being on a training camp deal for a few weeks' time, and lead into a longer stint within the G League.

And if he converts on those opportunities, he could be in for a two-way deal in due time.

Looking ahead, expect the Jazz to keep their eyes peeled for one more training camp signing leading into next season, but also potentially another traditional contract, following their latest trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves to free up an additional roster spot.

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