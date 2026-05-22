Utah Jazz Trading Ace Bailey Looks Completely Off the Table

In the days leading up to the NBA Draft, there's been a good bit of the usual trade buzz that tends to creep up around this time, drawing links between a few names that could be on the table in the form of a deal.

For the Utah Jazz, there's been lingering buzz around an Ace Bailey trade, largely in the case of a potential move up to the first-overall pick with the Washington Wizards, where some seem to believe that if the Jazz wanted to shift up to the top spot, they'd have to part ways with last year's top-five pick in the process.

That idea, to put it bluntly, won't be happening. And that was further re-inforced by former Jazz beat writer Andy Larsen who recently appeared on ESPN 700 to speak about Bailey's chances of being dealt.

"They love Ace too much," Larsen said. "The Jazz love Ace too much to trade him in this deal. I would be stunned, stunned, stunned."

"This didn't come from one of the top four decision-makers or anything, but there was a person in the Jazz organization last year who told me, like, 'Hey, we think Ace might be a better prospect than AJ.' I don't believe that, and I don't think that's how the Jazz view it overall. But they love Ace. They're not willing to give up Ace for AJ."

Jazz's Chances of Trading Ace Bailey Are Slim to None

It'd have to take a pretty compelling package for the Jazz to trade Bailey at all, but it most definitely won't be in play for the first-overall pick.

Reason being: Bailey showed too much upside for the Jazz to cash in on him with a trade after just one season.

Jan 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) warms up before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Bailey didn't start his rookie season off seamlessly, but would gradually grow into a better and more refined player on both ends of the ball as the season progressed and he got more opportunities.

From the All-Star break onwards, Bailey played in 29 games to average an impressive 18.3 points on 43.3% shooting from the field, paired with 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and nearly a block and a steal a night.

That growth is eye-catching. And combined with the physical tools Bailey possesses in terms of his length and athleticism, it makes his future fit in Utah even more appealing.

It's not to say the Jazz won't look into a move up the board at number one. If Utah can pull off a worthwhile trade that doesn't gut them of extensive assets––perhaps with a future pick and another young player tied in––then maybe a slight shift up to the top spot for Dybantsa is in the cards.

But with Bailey in that package? The Jazz would hang up the phone on virtually any deal that doesn't completely blow them away. He's an established core piece of this roster for the foreseeable future, and Utah is almost certain to do what it takes to keep him in the mix for the long haul.

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