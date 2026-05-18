After this year's NBA draft lottery unraveled, the Utah Jazz quickly found themselves in a batch of swirling trade rumors linking them with potential interest of moving up to the number one overall pick in a deal with the Washington Wizards, despite slotting in at the second-overall pick themselves.

On the surface, the idea makes some sense. The consensus top prospect in the class, BYU's AJ Dybantsa, has a ton of connections to Utah, having been in the state through prep school and college, and could be a perfect young wing to add to the mix for their future endeavors.

But that idea only becomes possible if the Wizards––who are the current favorites to select Dybantsa at the top spot––are willing to move out of their number one pick down to two for the right price.

And based on some recent draft buzz from ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, it seems like there's a chance that the Wizards, in a trade down from one with the Jazz, would want a package that includes the second pick, a future first, and last year's top-five pick of Ace Bailey.

"When discussing such a scenario with rival league personnel, the consensus was that, in addition to trading the No. 2 pick, it would take a future unprotected first-round pick and quite possibly Ace Bailey, the 5th overall pick from the 2025 NBA Draft," Siegel wrote. "Utah has given zero indications that trading Bailey is on the table, including for the No. 1 pick this year."

While an interesting wrinkle to add into the overall draft process, one thing that feels pretty certain regardless of any draft rumors or chatter is that Ace Bailey simply won't be going anywhere. And especially not for a slight up the draft board from the second to first overall pick.

No, Ace Bailey Won't Be Traded for Top Pick

There's obvious intrigue in what the number one pick, and with it, Dybantsa could bring to the Jazz. And if the Wizards and Jazz can come to terms on an agreeable deal, the idea certainly shouldn't be counted out.

But Ace Bailey is off the table. No question about it.

Bailey, in his first year with the Jazz, proved exactly why the Jazz were right in selecting him with the fifth-overall pick in last summer's draft.

While a slow start to his rookie campaign, he would gradually get even better and more comfortable in Utah's lineup in every month that passed, to the point where he might've locked up the final spot on the All-Rookie First Team by the end of the season.

During his post-All-Star stretch, where Bailey had a bit more opportunity in the Jazz's short-handed lineup, he shined in that opportunity, averaging 18.3 points on 43.3% shooting, combined with 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and nearly a steal and a block per night.

Apr 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) shoots outside against the Houston Rockets during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

There's a real case that, of anyone currently on the Jazz's roster, Bailey has the highest ceiling of them all––even above Keyonte George, despite his thrilling breakout campaign this past year. Utah won't be giving up on that potential, even for Dybantsa.

Especially in a class as highly touted as this one, the Jazz don't have to force a move up to the first pick if the move doesn't make sense for them.

Two other elite prospects will still be up for grabs at number two if Dybantsa goes at one in Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer, and could be just as strong, if not a better pick than what the BYU star would be.

To this point, sticking and picking at two remains the most likely outcome for the Jazz, and becomes even more likely if this is the price the Wizards are hoping to get in return for their top pick. But if that ask scales down just a bit, then the front offices can start some more serious discussions.

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