One Player Utah Jazz Must Avoid Reaching for in NBA Draft

The Utah Jazz managed to hit big in this year's draft lottery in order to jump up to the second-overall pick, and thus have the chance to secure one of the top prospects in the class.

And in as talented as this draft class is at the top, the Jazz are almost certain to get their hands on a high-end talent they can build around for years to come.

However, in a class that's seen a clear four names rise to the top as the first four prospects inevitably off the board, there's one within that mix that the Jazz might be better off avoiding––at least at the second-overall pick.

That's North Carolina forward and projected top-five pick Caleb Wilson, who has a ton of potential to turn into one of the best talents on both ends of the ball in the entire class, but just doesn't make a whole lot of sense for the Jazz at pick two.

Caleb Wilson Should Be Off the Jazz's Radar

Saying Wilson should be off the Jazz's radar shouldn't be summed up to him being deemed a poor prospect.

If anything, he's actually one of the most electric high-flyers and athletes within the class that makes him one of the most fun players to watch on the floor on a game-by-game basis, and seems to log at least one eye-catching highlight per game.

The Jazz, though, as they sit at the number two pick, have other options they can turn to that just make a little bit more sense than what reaching on Wilson would provide.

Wilson is viewed by many (including myself) as the fourth-best prospect in the draft, behind a stellar top three of Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, and Cameron Boozer; each of whom has the ceiling of being an All-Star, maybe All-NBA talent at some point in their career.

Yet when Wilson is sized up to those same names, it would be a bit stunning to see the Jazz land on the UNC product over all of tem, who still has a ways to go in terms of his offensive development and polish, over the other three more well-rounded, higher-valued NBA-ready guys projected to land above him.

If the Jazz were hypothetically slotted in at pick four, Wilson might actually fit into Utah's lineup pretty nicely with his size, athleticism, and defensive upside.

But the Jazz aren't picking four. They're at pick two. And in their current position, there's a case that each of Dybantsa, Peterson, and Boozer has both a better fit and are better prospects on paper that make them the easy top three picks off the board.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The most likely scenario remains that the Jazz center their focus on either Dybantsa or Peterson; a pair of prospects viewed as 1 and 1A in terms of talent, and can settle in perfectly on the wing next to Ace Bailey for the future as a potent one-two punch, and be a home run selection, no matter who to the Washington Wizards select.

Wilson, though, would be looked at with a bit of a different perspective at two; someone who's not quite the best available prospect on the board, yet someone the Jazz feel can fit and develop nicely into their current core.

When fit overtakes talent in draft evaluations, that's when general managers make mistakes––especially when picking too high at the number two pick. So the Jazz would have to be strongly convinced that Wilson's not only a stellar fit, but the best available player at two, if he were the guy.

Thankfully, the Jazz have been vocal leading up to the draft about their desire to land on the best available player at the second pick, and will be busy behind the scenes scouting out who that top name might from now until when they're on the clock in June.

In the case of Wilson, though, he feels like an early longshot to hear his name called for that second spot. And if he does, the Jazz would be making a pretty bold, high-risk decision in doing so.

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