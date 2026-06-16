When it comes to the Utah Jazz's second-overall pick in the draft, much of the conversation has surrounded a group of three players being in play for that selection: AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Cameron Boozer.

However, it seems like one other prospect has seemingly caught the attention of the Jazz in the form of a pre-draft workout––at least, according to Kendrick Perkins.

Kendrick Perkins Says the Jazz Were Blown Away By Darius Acuff

According to a recent tweet from Perkins, he notes that the Jazz were "blown away" by Arkansas guard Darius Acuff in their individual workout, even going as far as to say that he sees Utah potentially trading down to select him.

"I could see the Jazz moving down a lil bit and take Darius Acuff! Heard is the Jazz were blown away by his individual workout," Perkins wrote.

I could see the Jazz moving down a lil bit and take Darius Acuff! Heard is the Jazz were Blown away by his individual workout https://t.co/MauNjnBqVK — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 15, 2026

It's an interesting tidbit to come from Perkins now sitting just a few days out from the draft taking place at the end of the month.

Acuff has been one of the many reported workouts of those projected to land within the top 10 that the Jazz have had in the building, including those expected to land in the top three picks like Dybantsa and Boozer, as well as others like Louisville guard Mikel Brown Jr.

But to this point, none of those workouts have had much intel regarding how any of those prospects looked.

That is, until now when it comes to Acuff; a prospect projected to have one of the highest ceilings on the offensive end of any guard in the class, and has been praised by legendary college coach John Calipari as one of the best guards he's ever had under his wing.

Dec 20, 2025; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) during the first half against the Houston Cougars at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

He's virtually locked into being a lottery pick, and likely a top 10 pick once the draft rolls around. But maybe in the event that a team like the Jazz has serious interest in him, maybe there's a chance he lands even higher.

Would the Jazz Actually Trade Down to Land Acuff?

Two things can be true at once: the Jazz can be impressed by the workout that Acuff put together, and still have little to no shot at taking him, even in a trade-down situation.

That's what the most likely scenario is here.

Sure, Acuff has extremely high potential on the offensive end, and could end up as the best point guard to come out of the class. But the Jazz are in a position where anyone outside of the top three picks in the class shouldn't even be considered.

Dybantsa, Peterson, and Boozer are in a tier of their own. The Jazz have been laser-focused on trying to find a cornerstone piece of that caliber since first starting their rebuild for what's been four years now, and finally struck gold in the lottery to make that dream possible.

May 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Wizards former player John Wall, Utah Jazz former player Keynote George, Memphis Grizzlies former player Tayshaun Prince and Chicago Bulls former player Toni Kukoc pose for a photo during the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery at Navy Pier. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Trading down from that pick at No. 2––unless it's for a haul that would be nearly impossible for another team to meet the ask for––probably won't be happening. No other rumors have hinted at that possibility being in play, and that likely won't change in the days ahead.

All signs are pointing towards the Jazz sticking and picking at the second spot, taking one of the two blue-chip prospects that are available after Washington's choice, and being more than satisfied with that decision.

Acuff, while a talented prospect, doesn't really fit much of Utah's glaring needs, and isn't quite as well-rounded as the names that sit above him on most big boards.

So, apologies to Perk. But the chances of a trade down from the second pick to select Acuff appear to be next to zero. Carry on.

Be sure to follow Utah Jazz On SI on X for daily Utah Jazz news, rumors and analysis!