Through the next couple of weeks leading up to the 2026 NBA Draft, the Utah Jazz will be staying busy when it comes to hosting pre-draft workouts various top prospects in this year's class.

That even holds true for prospects that aren't currently projected to be a top two or three pick like the AJ Dybantsas and the Darryn Petersons of the class.

Just a week ago, the Jazz brought in Louisville guard Mikel Brown Jr. for a pre-draft workout; someone who's not anticipated to be a top-three, or even a top-five draft pick, but was someone the Utah brass wanted to bring in for a closer look anyways.

Now, the Jazz have reportedly brought in another projected top-10 prospect in a similar mold: Arkansas guard Darius Acuff.

According to Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report, the Jazz are among the teams who will bring in Acuff in for a workout.

Darius Acuff Jr. is in Chicago today working out for the Bulls, per source. Worked out for the Nets on Wednesday and has the Jazz and Bucks next. Lot of scenarios in play for Acuff as a potential top-5 pick and trade up/back target. — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) June 5, 2026

The Jazz join a pool of teams hosting Acuff that includes the Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets, and the Milwaukee Bucks, and is someone that's even gained traction as a potential top-five pick later this month.

What Would the Jazz Be Getting in Darius Acuff?

Acuff is viewed by many as one of the best guard prospects in the class; one that could be a true difference-maker on the offensive end, and has seen no shortage of praise from his college head coach, John Calipari.

During his one and only season with the Razorbacks, Acuff put together 23.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists a night while shooting 48.4% from the field.

Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) looks on during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

When combining his offensive effectiveness between shot-creation, getting to the rim, and strong efficiency from outside, he's a dream for any general manager looking for an offensive engine in the backcourt.

Defensively, there are some concerns, and standing at 6-foot-2 doesn't exactly bode well on that end as well. But as an all-around offensive guard, it's going to be tough to find much better in the class, and the prime reason why he'll almost certainly be selected in the top 10 of the draft later this month.

Is There Any Chance the Jazz Consider Selecting Him?

As a fit for the Jazz, there probably isn't much to look too deep into when it comes to a fit with Acuff, even when factoring in the offensive upside that he'll bring to the next level.

Had the Jazz been stuck with the fifth or sixth pick in the draft, there'd be a more serious conversation to be had. His lackluster defensive skillset might not match up with Utah's specific needs, but the offensive talent alone would at least warrant a look to come his way.

However, the Jazz are fortunate enough to be picking in the top-two. That makes any prospect outside of Dybantsa, Peterson, or Cameron Boozer as a real longshot to end up coming off the board that highly.

Maybe Utah would consider someone like Acuff in a trade down, but to this point, it doesn't seem like the front office is too invested in that option.

Oct 22, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy (left) and Utah Jazz Owner Ryan Smith speak before the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

More than anything, this workout should be simply chalked up as part of the typical investigative scouting process. Even with a pick as high as number two, the Jazz will be diving into this class as deep as they possibly can before they're on the clock.

Even if that means bringing in a longshot selection like Acuff, it's the right move. Utah is doing its due diligence and will continue to do so in the weeks to come.

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