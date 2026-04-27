Jazz Mock Draft: Projecting Utah's First Round Pick Pre-Lottery

Less than two weeks sit between now and when the Utah Jazz officially see where their first-round selection will end up in what's slated to be a loaded 2026 draft class following a season where some ugly losses piled up throughout.

Tied with the fourth-best odds at the number one pick, the Jazz would love for luck to swing their way on that May 10th date for the lottery in Chicago for an even higher spot than number four. And if they do, it could be the final spark necessary to help this young core take a leap to the next level.

But what if the Jazz's first round pick winds up staying at the fourth slot? How might things pan out in front of them, and who might be on the board left for them to select?

Let's take an early look at how the top five of June's draft is shaping up as the lottery gradually creeps around the corner, and what the Jazz could be working with if they're tasked with selecting a prospect at pick four:

1. Washington Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) looks on during the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

There could be some debate regarding who the number one talent in the class might be and who would be the top name off the board. However, Dybantsa feels like he'll be the early, and most deserving candidate to land number one no matter who ends up landing in this spot.

In this case, it's Washington atop the board to land him, who could slot him in as a centerpiece of their budding young core alongside Alex Sarr and Tre Johnson, but also bring him along with newfound veterans Trae Young and Anthony Davis. An intruging core for both now and the future.

2. Indiana Pacers: Darryn Peterson, Kansas

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Peterson, who was once viewed as the potential top name in the class earlier in the pre-draft process, slides to two in this scenario— an outcome bound to make the Pacers happy as a great offensive complement to place next to a healthy Tyrese Haliburton in their backcourt for the foreseeable future.

The Jazz would likely love to see Peterson fall to them as a high-potential two-way guard to slot in between Keyonte George and Ace Bailey for the future, but doing so would require a bit of lottery luck to lean their way to make that become a reality.

3. Brooklyn Nets: Cameron Boozer, Duke

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) stands on court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

An all-around forward with an NBA-ready frame and pedigree, Boozer will be in contention to hear his name called first off the board with the right fit, and would easily be the top guy selected in weaker classes. In this case, he falls to third, and makes the Brooklyn Nets extremely happy campers.

The Jazz would certainly give Boozer a strong look if their first-rounder climbed into the top three. Without any lottery luck in their favor just yet, though, it'd be tough to see three GMs pass on him to let him fall into Utah's laps.

4. Utah Jazz: Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball as Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This is where the Jazz come in, and if able to land at fourth-overall, it gives them an opportunity to scoop up at least one of the consensus top four names in the class circled over the past several months. In this case, it's Caleb Wilson.

Wilson has an alluring fit with the Jazz in their frontcourt as a young, hyper-athletic, and high-ceiling prospect possessing standout physical tools. He can develop into an impactful force on both ends of the court, so long as he can refine his shooting from outside.

﻿The Jazz's goal in the lottery will be to walk out having a top four selection with their name attached to it. Wilson might be the most raw of the four names atop the board, but his upside as a defender and connector in the frontcourt makes him an awesome fit here, if Utah's pick were to stay put.

5. Sacramento Kings: Darius Acuff, Arkansas

Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) looks on during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

If the Jazz fall into five, they'll likely have their choice between a bundle of prospects in the backcourt who bring an array of different skillsets to the table.

Darius Acuff would be an appealing option for any front office to look towards as a lead guard with an array of offensive skills as both a scorer and a floor general. In this case, it's the Kings who stumble upon him, who could be their next answer at point guard to lean on post-DeAaron Fox.

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