Utah Jazz's Draft Plans Are Coming Into Focus With No. 2 Pick

There's been much conversation surrounding the Utah Jazz and their number-two overall pick since they were lucky enough to jump up in the draft lottery earlier last month.

As to which top prospect they'll end up with once they're on the clock later this month still remains to be seen. And in the end, it'll be largely reliant on what the Washington Wizards do with the number one pick right ahead of them.

However, it seems like no matter how the Wizards approach things, the Jazz will be pretty content with one of two prospects with their selection: AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reports that the Jazz are seemingly "thrilled to welcome" either Dybantsa or Peterson with that second-overall pick, and have shown no indications of trading that selection either.

"Much of the same about Dybantsa can be said about Peterson with roughly three weeks until the NBA Draft, as he won't fall past the Jazz at No. 2 overall," Siegel wrote. "The Jazz also won't trade the second pick in this year's draft, league sources told ClutchPoints, and they are thrilled to welcome either Dybantsa or Peterson to what they believe can be a threatening roster in the West for years to come."

AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson Feels Like the Pick for Utah

Since the Jazz climbed up the draft board in May, there's been three names linked to the Jazz as possible candidates for that top-two pick: the aforementioned Dybantsa or Peterson, and Duke's Cameron Boozer, who's gained a bit of steam to climb up the board in recent weeks.

But the closer that the Jazz get to officially making their selection, the preference of who among those three they'd like the most of those three is becoming apparent when reading between the lines.

Simply put, Dybantsa feels like their number-one target, Darryn Peterson is a 1A type of option, and Boozer, while talented, is likely sitting third on that totem pole when it comes to Utah's interest.

Jan 24, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) looks to pass against BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

It's also starting to become much clearer that, despite the initial conversations that sparked connecting the Jazz to a potential trade up to the number-one pick, that's probably not the most favorable outcome to see happen.

The Jazz may have a preference to land Dybantsa over Peterson, no doubt. But that doesn't mean they'll be willing to exchange extra assets in order to draft him.

If they see Peterson as a comparable prospect who's well within play to be worthy of the number-one selection, emptying out extra picks or a player to move up one spot doesn't make a ton of sense.

The situation might be a little different if Peterson was seen as being a clear step below Dybanta, but that's just not the case in this talented of a draft class.

And based on Siegel's reporting, the Jazz don't see a massive gap between the two either. They'll be just as excited to land either as a cornerstone of the future.

A lot can change between now and when the Jazz are finally on the clock at the 2026 NBA Draft. Though as things currently stand, it's a clear two-man race for that number-two pick.

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