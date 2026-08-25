When Utah Jazz, Darryn Peterson Face NBA’s Top Five Picks This Season

The Utah Jazz have one of this year's premier rookie talents: second-overall pick Darryn Peterson.

That means the Jazz are inevitably going to have some pretty exciting rookie matchups on the horizon between their top-two pick and some of the other highly-selected prospects in this summer's draft.

And especially in a draft class that is expected to be as talented as 2026's was, that makes those matchups between top picks even more thrilling than they would be in any given year. With guys like AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer on deck this season, those games are going to be must-watch games to circle on the calendar for Jazz fans.

Let's take a look at when the Jazz and Peterson will be facing off against some of the other top-five picks throughout the course of next season:

Jazz vs. Wizards, AJ Dybantsa (2/27, 3/6)

Jun 25, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards first round draft pick and number one overall pick AJ Dybantsa (left) poses for a photo with his jersey and Wizards general manager Will Dawkins (right) during a press conference at InterContinental Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most highly anticipated of any rookie matchup the Jazz have is their two games against the Washington Wizards and their first-overall pick, AJ Dybantsa. But it'll be a long wait before anyone gets to see this year's top two selections face off in their first regular-season contest.

In fact, the Jazz don't play the Wizards until after the All-Star break. That means both rookies will have a few months to settle in, get comfortable in their roles as rookies, and get a look at one another for the first time since the summer league in July.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies, Cameron Boozer (10/21, 10/26, 1/30)

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the third pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Duke forward Cameron Boozer after he was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz will get a taste of the Memphis Grizzlies and third-overall pick Cameron Boozer early this season. Two of Utah's first four games of the season will be against the Grizzlies, including their season opener on the road in Memphis.

These games against the Grizzlies will have heightened importance outside of just two top three picks battling as well. Jaren Jackson will be playing for his old team, as will Taylor Hendricks and Walter Clayton on the other end. For Jackson, the season opener will be his first time playing back in Memphis since his trade this past February.

Jazz vs. Bulls, Caleb Wilson (12/16, 1/12)

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the fourth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson after he was selected by the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz and Bulls only get to meet each other a couple of times a season, given that they're in opposite conferences. Yet, considering the history these two have from their battles in the late 90s, these games always do have a little extra meaning baked in.

But the stakes are even higher this season now that two top-four draft picks in Peterson and Caleb Wilson are going to be playing one another. Both matchups between Utah and Chicago will take place relatively quickly into the season, as they're scheduled within less than a month of each other before the All-Star break.

Jazz vs. Clippers, Keaton Wagler (11/17, 1/20 2/25, 4/9)

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the fifth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Illinois guard Keaton Wagler after he was selected by the Los Angeles Clippers at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keaton Wagler might not have the same big-name appeal as some of the other top rookies on this list, but the Jazz will certainly be seeing him and the LA Clippers a lot this season––with a grand total of four matchups over the course of the year, including Utah's very last home game on the schedule.

Another factor to note: the Jazz's first game against the Clippers in November will be their first nationally televised game of the season on NBC. So the lights will be shining bright for Utah as they head to Los Angeles and are on the national stage, and two top five picks will be facing off against one another in the process.

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