7 Most Interesting Games on Utah Jazz's 2026-27 Schedule

The Utah Jazz, and the other 29 teams around the NBA, have their 2026-27 schedules officially announced a little over two months away from the start of the new regular season.

And in that batch of 82, the Jazz have a ton of interesting games that'll be worth taking note of. Some will be a top-tier matchup between two top rookies, a meeting against familiar faces, or Utah simply playing a high-stakes game for another reason.

This schedule, especially in comparison to the past couple of years and the tanking that has come with it, is filled with a good chunk of noteworthy, highly anticipated games.

Mar 15, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy and Isaiah Collier (8) discuss a play against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's sort through seven of the Jazz's most interesting games on their newly released 2026-27 regular season schedule:

Wed., 10/21 | @ Memphis Grizzlies

Since the Jazz traded for Jaren Jackson Jr., the two-time All-Star hasn't gotten a chance to play against his former team, the Memphis Grizzlies. He was injured for all but three games last season, so this is a big game for him. Add on the fact that the No. 2 and No. 3 picks are facing off in this one, it's a game with a whole lot of importance–– especially for game 1/82.

Sun., 10/26 | vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The first game the Jazz have against their former center, Walker Kessler–– as well as a meetup against Collin Sexton–– back in Utah against the Los Angeles Lakers. It'll be one that Kessler is sure to have circled on his calendar with a ton of importance, and the same can be said for those on the Jazz's end as well.

Wed., 12/23 | @ New York Knicks

Every time the Jazz— or any NBA team— takes a trip to play at Madison Square Garden, there's heightened importance. That's even more so when the New York Knicks are reigning champions, and when Utah fan favorite Jordan Clarkson is on their roster. This will be one of the toughest games on their calendar, but could present them with the perfect opportunity to be a giant slayer.

Mon. 2/1 | vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Jazz only get to play against their former All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell in Utah once a season since he's in the Eastern Conference. So every game that he's on their roster and in Salt Lake City, there's a bit more gravity that those games tend to hold. In the six games that Mitchell has played against the Jazz in his career, he's 4-2.

Sun. 11/18 | @ Minnesota Timberwolves

The Jazz are able to match up against the Minnesota Timberwolves a bit more as they're in Utah's division, but a similar opportunity to play a familiar face in Rudy Gobert is always an important game to take advantage of. This will also be the first game the Jazz see of the LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards duo, so that will be something to watch.

Sat., 2/27 | vs. Washington Wizards | NBA on Prime

Fans got a glimpse of the Darryn Peterson-AJ Dybantsa matchup one time already during the summer league, and that time around, it was the No. 1 overall pick who came out on top. But their first time meeting in a regular season game might be a more anticipated matchup than that one in July was, and it's nationally televised on Prime. So buckle up for this contest.

Tue., 3/23 | vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Every Jazz fan needs to set some time aside to make sure they get a glimpse at one of this year's most thrilling teams in the league, the Philadelphia 76ers, who now add LeBron James and Jaylen Brown to last year's core. They'll be heading to Utah once, and if Utah is able to secure a win here, it'll be a major confidence booster.

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